Tune-in Alert: New Friday Press Day Riding and WMX Live Coverage on SuperMotocross YouTube This Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern
Ever wanted to watch press day at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds you are not able to attend? Well, now you can!
Starting this weekend, the three final rounds of Pro Motocross will feature live coverage of press day riding for free. Plus, the live Friday coverage will include the first WMX moto at all three rounds.
Tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern to watch press day and the first WMX moto in the hour-long coverage.
We will reshare this live link again on Friday morning so you can easily find it.
- Motocross, WMX
UnadillaSaturday, August 15
Text by SuperMotocross YouTube:
Unprecedented coverage of Friday’s Pro Media ride at Historic Unadilla. Get a first look at top racers and teams as they get their first look at the track.
Expected athletes - Jorge Prado (KTM); Eli Tomac (KTM): Justin Cooper (Yamaha); Justin Barcia (Ducati); Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki)
The Women’s Pro Motocross Championship powered by Synchrony returns to action for the first time since June 20th when Australia’s Charli Cannon captured her first victory state-side. Can points leader Lachlan Turner get back to her winning ways, or will rookie sensation Mayla Herrick disrupt the title mix. For the first time ever enjoy live Moto 1 coverage of the WMX.
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