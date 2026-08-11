Ever wanted to watch press day at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds you are not able to attend? Well, now you can!

Starting this weekend, the three final rounds of Pro Motocross will feature live coverage of press day riding for free. Plus, the live Friday coverage will include the first WMX moto at all three rounds.

Tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern to watch press day and the first WMX moto in the hour-long coverage.

We will reshare this live link again on Friday morning so you can easily find it.