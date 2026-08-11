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Tune-in Alert: New Friday Press Day Riding and WMX Live Coverage on SuperMotocross YouTube This Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern

August 11, 2026, 4:45pm
Tune-in Alert: New Friday Press Day Riding and WMX Live Coverage on SuperMotocross YouTube This Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Ever wanted to watch press day at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds you are not able to attend? Well, now you can!

Starting this weekend, the three final rounds of Pro Motocross will feature live coverage of press day riding for free. Plus, the live Friday coverage will include the first WMX moto at all three rounds. 

Tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern to watch press day and the first WMX moto in the hour-long coverage.

We will reshare this live link again on Friday morning so you can easily find it.

Unadilla Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

Text by SuperMotocross YouTube:

Unprecedented coverage of Friday’s Pro Media ride at Historic Unadilla.  Get a first look at top racers and teams as they get their first look at the track.

Expected athletes - Jorge Prado (KTM); Eli Tomac (KTM): Justin Cooper (Yamaha); Justin Barcia (Ducati); Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki)

The Women’s Pro Motocross Championship powered by Synchrony returns to action for the first time since June 20th when Australia’s Charli Cannon captured her first victory state-side.  Can points leader Lachlan Turner get back to her winning ways, or will rookie sensation Mayla Herrick disrupt the title mix.  For the first time ever enjoy live Moto 1 coverage of the WMX.

Go beyond the race with official content from the SuperMotocross World Championship — the ultimate off-road motorcycle racing series combining Supercross and Pro Motocross.

The SMX channel delivers in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes access to the sport’s biggest stars, teams, and moments throughout the season.

Watch SMX Insider, post-race analysis, rider interviews, track previews, and exclusive features from inside the paddock.

SUBSCRIBE for expert insight, extended coverage, and behind-the-scenes content from the SMX World Championship.

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