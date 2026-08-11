For the third consecutive year, the plan is to have both Lucas and Sacha Coenen alongside Liam Everts for Team Belgium at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in early October. I say the plan because the initial attempt to do so in 2024 saw injuries to both Sacha Coenen (leg injury) and Everts (back injury) was changed to include Jago Geerts and Brent Van Doninck.

The double Coenen and Everts team was able to race together last year for the first time and the young team landed fourth overall at the event in 2025 at Ironman Raceway. Lucas Coenen finished 2-10 in MXGP (fifth overall in the class), Sacha Coenen finished 20-21 in MX2 (ninth overall in the class), and Everts finished 4-7 for third overall in Open. The team got good starts but an injury to Sacha ruined their chances at the overall podium. But the young team showed speed and fight, and Everts was damn impressive in his 450 debut, finishing only behind Australia's Hunter Lawrence and Japan's Jo Shimoda (also in his 450 debut).

With the Lawrence brothers already announcing the will NOT be participating in this year's MXoN event, could this open up a spot for this re-run of the young Belgian team?

The following press release is from Team Belgium:

Team Belgium has officially announced its rider selection for the 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations, and once again national team manager Joël Roelants can count on an exceptional pool of Belgian talent.

The line-up features three of Belgium's most talented riders. Sacha Coenen will represent the team in the MX2 class, while his brother Lucas Coenen takes on the MXGP category. Liam Everts completes the squad in the MX Open class. With this talented trio, Team Belgium heads into the prestigious event with clear ambitions. After a strong performance last year (finished in 4th place), the goal for 2026 is to get on the top step of the podium.