Jason Weigandt joins Steve Matthes to talk about the week that was at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch: the kids vs. the vets. Alex Ray jumps on to talk about his issues as well as meeting Kevin Windham. Then, the guys talk about the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) opener at Calgary: the wind, Tuff Blox, Justin Hill, Cooper Webb, and more.

Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Race Tech, Motosport.com, onX Maps, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.