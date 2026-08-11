Results Archive
MXGP of
Flanders
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
News
Results
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
Sat Aug 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Taylah McCutcheon
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 22
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Netherlands
Sun Aug 23
News
Full Schedule
Loretta Lynn's and WSX Canadian GP Review Podcast: Vet Guys, Next Pro Crop, Up-and-Comers, and More

Loretta Lynn's and WSX Canadian GP Review Podcast: Vet Guys, Next Pro Crop, Up-and-Comers, and More

August 11, 2026, 4:00pm
Alberta, Canada WSX Canadian GPFIM World Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt joins Steve Matthes to talk about the week that was at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch: the kids vs. the vets. Alex Ray jumps on to talk about his issues as well as meeting Kevin Windham. Then, the guys talk about the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) opener at Calgary: the wind, Tuff Blox, Justin Hill, Cooper Webb, and more.

Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Race Tech, Motosport.com, onX Maps, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.

Recommended Reading

Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Saturday Sun Aug 9 Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Saturday Landon Gibson Becomes Latest Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner Sun Aug 9 Landon Gibson Becomes Latest Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner Every 2026 Loretta Lynn's Overall Champion And Special Award Winners Sat Aug 8 Every 2026 Loretta Lynn's Overall Champion And Special Award Winners Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Friday Sat Aug 8 Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Friday
Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted