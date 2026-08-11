Lachlan Turner has added another title to her professional racing resume, as the Yamaha-mounted rider has taken the Australian MXW (yes, backward) title down under. Turner battled multi-time Australian champion Charli Cannon and Taylah McCutcheon on their own turf this time, after Turner and Cannon two have spent the last two years racing one another here in the United States of America and at the FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup.

While Turner is coming off her #1 Australian plate, Cannon's 5-1 finishes bested Turner's 3-2 finishes at High Point Raceway back in late June. Turner (132 points) enters this weekend with a nine-point advantage over Cannon (123 points) and 30-point advantage over Jordan Jarvis (102 points) heading into the Unadilla round this weekend (round four of the six-round championship here in the U.S.).

The following press release is from Pro Motocross:

Lachlan Turner Captures Australian MXW Title with Perfect Season

The reigning back-to-back WMX Champion captured her first international title with a dominant season down under, going a perfect 8-0 in motos during the four-round season.

A new bunch of Australian motocross champions was crowned at Queensland Moto Park (QMP) on August 1-2 as the 2026 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) came to a thrilling conclusion, with Lachlan Turner able to wrap up the Ezilift MXW title.

For Turner (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha), her path to championship success was straightforward, as she completed a perfect season.

Ezilift MXW

Turner has been a colossus in the Ezilift MXW class from start to finish, and QMP was more of the same as the 19-year-old finished the season on maximum points (200) ahead of Taylah McCutcheon (JPM 360 Kawasaki, 156pts) and ousted defending champion Charli Cannon (Honda Racing Australia, 154pts).

Turner is now the first American to win an Australian motocross title since PJ Larsen (Pro Lites) in 2010 – when Turner was three years old! – and before that you’d have to go back to 1999 when the legendary Eddie Warren claimed the 250cc and 500ccc double.

Turner was challenged by both McCutcheon (who scored both holeshots) and Cannon (who led the second moto before crashing) at QMP, but ultimately her poise and speed were again the key drivers to success.

Cannon (2-2) and McCutcheon (3-3) were second and third overall at QMP from Madi Simpson (Yamaha, 5-4), Emma Milesevic (Honda, 4-5) and Darci Whalley(Honda, 7-6).

Milesevic was fourth in the championship from Whalley and Simpson.