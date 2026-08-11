Hart Wins, Seals '26 Championship at Hollowpoint Hard Enduro in Ohio

Cory King finished second, only 2:15 behind Fulton, while Graham Kobak completed the podium.

Kobak called the track “perfect,” praising its balance of creeks, hills and flowing trail even while dealing with a broken footpeg mount and a seat that repeatedly came loose. His description summed up much of the amateur race: when the hills turned greasy, sometimes the best option was to hold the throttle open and hang on.

Saturday afternoon shifted attention to the Pro “Dash for Cash” Prologue, a 30-minute race combining the endurocross track and woods to establish Sunday’s starting order. Red Bull FMF KTM’s Trystan Hart won the prologue ahead of LeBlond, Rocky Mountain Yamaha’s Cody Webb and IRC Beta’s Branden Petrie.

By Sunday morning, Hart already knew what waited in the hills. After walking portions of the course, he compared sections to Romaniacs and Erzberg’s Motorex Highway. His prediction was blunt: simply finishing could become the real contest.

He was right.

The Pro and A riders faced a 13.5-mile, two-lap course with a five-hour limit. Early on, clean air and first choice of lines offered little advantage. Instead, the rider in front often became the one cutting the path for everyone behind.

Hart and Webb spent much of the race together, with Petrie and LeBlond close enough to capitalize whenever the leaders stalled. On the hardest climbs, competition occasionally turned into cooperation. Riders pulled, pushed and steadied one another, and Hart and Webb even teamed up to conquer one particularly difficult section.

“I kind of realized that being in first wasn’t necessarily the best because the line was getting better,” Hart said. “I was happy to be in second a couple of times because Cody was making a line and you could get on it and actually ride it better. When I was leading, I was having some struggles. I couldn't break away because [Brandon] Petrie honestly was right on us that whole time too. It was much easier to follow, which is not normal. When we’d get to a hard section, we'd have to cut a line in and then it gets easier and easier.”

The second lap reflected that evolution. With the route burned in and usable lines established, Hart estimated it was nearly an hour faster. Even so, Webb remained close deep into the race, while LeBlond recovered from a difficult opening lap and Petrie stayed with the lead group until nutrition problems and cramping began taking their toll.

Webb’s day also included mechanical drama. His jetting was off and the Yamaha ran hot enough that he stopped to add coolant, costing valuable time. Still, he kept Hart within striking distance through the decisive final sections.

“Leading was super tough. The first lap, you're making virgin tracks. I got to a section and didn’t even know what to do. Then I’d try a different line and the bike got stuck and I had to start all over again and I was just like fully defeated after that. The second lap was pretty much impossible.”

Hart eventually finished in 3:40:47, 5:33 ahead of Webb. LeBlond followed in third at 3:48:19, with Petrie fourth and Bullet Proof Design’s Kawelo Huddy fifth. More importantly, the victory clinched the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship for Hart one round early.

“It’s a gnarly race, for sure,” Hart said. “Top five hardest in the world.”