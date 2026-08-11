Heading to Budds Creek National and Want a VIP Experience? Tickets to Hang Out with the Deegans or Sit in Presidential Club Available Now
Looking ahead to the Yamaha Budds Creek Pro National next week, promoter Ezra Beasley has once again put together a VIP package and exclusive fan experience with the Deegans that should make for an unforgettable weekend for Dangerboy fans.
"The DNGR Zone: A Deegan Family Experience"
-Friday night happy hour with Haiden, Brian and family
-Saturday track walk with Brian, with professional photos
-Signed event shirt featuring Haiden Deegan
-Replica Champagne bottles from Haiden's 2025 title winning race at Budds Creek
-Catered lunch, drinks
-VIP hospitality tent with seating and live stream of racing action
- The price is $2,000 per person
There is also the Presidential Club:
-Best viewing in motocross at the Budds Creek Tower Building
-Elevated viewing platform with seating and an indoor airconditioned lounge. It includes air conditioning, misting fans, a live race feed, and seating
-Concierge shuttle service and fast track through the front gate
-All day pitpass
-Beer and wine
-Elevated catered breakfast, lunch and snacks, including steak and shrimp
-Exclusive Presidental Club Merch
-Celebrity appearances at the Presidental Club, you never know who will show up. Previously the Presidential Club has hosted the Deegan Family, Dylan Conrique, Duke Gomez, Mike Brown, Trey Canard, Streetbike Tommy, and more
-The price is $1,200 per person.
Tickets for both available at promotocross.com.
Main image by Mitch Kendra