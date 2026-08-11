Looking ahead to the Yamaha Budds Creek Pro National next week, promoter Ezra Beasley has once again put together a VIP package and exclusive fan experience with the Deegans that should make for an unforgettable weekend for Dangerboy fans.

"The DNGR Zone: A Deegan Family Experience"

-Friday night happy hour with Haiden, Brian and family

-Saturday track walk with Brian, with professional photos

-Signed event shirt featuring Haiden Deegan

-Replica Champagne bottles from Haiden's 2025 title winning race at Budds Creek

-Catered lunch, drinks

-VIP hospitality tent with seating and live stream of racing action

- The price is $2,000 per person