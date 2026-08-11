Team South Africa has announced its Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations team. Monster Energy Triumph Racing's Camden McLellan (MX2) will lead the team, with Tristan Purdon (MXGP) and Slade Smith (Open) rounding out the two roster spots.

Below is the short and sweet team announcement.

Introducing the team selection that will be representing South Africa at the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that will take place in Ernée, France on 2-3-4 October!

MX2 | Camden Mc Lellan

MXGP | Tristan Purdon

MXOpen | Slade Smith

Team Manager | Lise Wosick