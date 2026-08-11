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Camden McLellan to Lead Team South Africa Roster at Motocross of Nations

August 11, 2026, 8:00am
Camden McLellan to Lead Team South Africa Roster at Motocross of Nations
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

Team South Africa has announced its Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations team. Monster Energy Triumph Racing's Camden McLellan (MX2) will lead the team, with Tristan Purdon (MXGP) and Slade Smith (Open) rounding out the two roster spots. 

Below is the short and sweet team announcement.

Introducing the team selection that will be representing South Africa at the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that will take place in Ernée, France on 2-3-4 October!

MX2 | Camden Mc Lellan
MXGP | Tristan Purdon
MXOpen | Slade Smith
Team Manager | Lise Wosick

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