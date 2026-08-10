Watch: Webb (SX1) and Anstie (SX2) Wins Canadian GP WSX Season Opener - Full Race Highlights

Video recap of round one of the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship in Canada.

Watch as Cooper Webb (Yamaha, SX1) and Max Anstie (Yamaha, SX2) took the overall win in their respective classes. Dean Wilson (Honda) and Justin Hill (KTM) rounded out the overall podium in the 450cc division, and Michael Hicks (Stark Varg electric bike), and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall 250cc podium.

The third and final SX1 race was cut short by a few laps due to inclement weather, as a big storm was coming, picking up with a bunch of wind before an eventual thunderstorm. So, the race was cut short, which is why the results for SX1 only show two of the three races.