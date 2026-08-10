Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
45th annual event at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee
Special Awards:
Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award - Landon Gibson
Amateur Rider of the Year - Tristan Prueitt
Vet Rider of the Year - Brandon Haas
Youth Rider of the Year - Kameron Buckman
Oakley Fastest Lap Of The Week - Zach Osborne
FULL 2026 LORETTA LYNN'S RESULTS
2026 Overall Champions
- Open Pro Sport: Zach Osborne, Clermont, Fla., Beta (1-2-5)
- 250 Pro Sport: Ryder Malinoski, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (1-2-3)
- Women: Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., Honda (1-3-1)
- 250 B: Tanner Dorman, Kerhonkson, N.Y., Yamaha (2-3-4)
- 250 B Limited: Darren Pine, Montgomery, Texas, Triumph (1-2-2)
- 250 C: Evan Witham, Carmel, Maine, Kawasaki (2-1-2)
- 250 C Limited: Gavin Wilson, Airdrie, Canada, KTM (1-3-1)
- 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Evan Witham, Carmel, Maine, Kawasaki (2-1-3)
- 450 B: Jett Kellogg, Windsor, Colo., Yamaha (1-3-1)
- 450 B Limited: Darren Pine, Montgomery, Texas, Triumph (1-3-2)
- 450 C: Landon Schweiger, Brentwood, Calif., Husqvarna (4-1-2)
- 125 C: Cole Trenkle, Columbia Falls, Mont., Yamaha (1-1-1)
- Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: Tristan Prueitt, West Linn, Ore., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
- College (18-24): Mason Nettleton, Clinton, Conn., KTM (2-1-4)
- Junior (25+): Zach Osborne, Clermont, Fla., Beta (1-1-1)
- Vet (30+): Brandon Haas, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (1-1-1)
- Senior (40+): Andrew Short, Smithville, Texas, KTM (1-1-1)
- Senior (45+): Martin Garcia, Colima, Mexico, KTM (2-1-2)
- Masters (50+): Ezra Lusk, Kingston, Ga., Yamaha (1-1-1)
- Micro-E (4-7) Limited: Brantley Faber, Springport, Mich., Cobra (5-2-1)
- Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited: Anthony Puglisi Jr., Wesley Chapel, Fla., Yamaha (1-1-3)
- Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Kruz Galvan, Norman, Okla., Cobra (1-1-2)
- Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Robert Fender, Douglas, Ga., Cobra (1-1-1)
- 65cc (7-9) Limited: Kameron Buckman, Live Oak, Fla., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
- 65cc (7-9): Kameron Buckman, Live Oak, Fla., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
- 65cc (10-11) Limited: Levi Leddy, Oxford, Fla., KTM (1-1-2)
- 65cc (10-11): Ryder Annison, Blossom, Texas, Cobra (1-2-1)
- 85cc (10-12) Limited: Beckham Smith, Amarillo, Texas, KTM (4-1-4)
- 85cc (10-12): Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., Yamaha (1-1-1)
- Mini Sr. 1 (12-14): Mason Murdy, Norwood, Canada, KTM (3-6-1)
- Mini Sr. 2 (13-15): Mason Murdy, Norwood, Canada, KTM (4-1-1)
- Supermini 1 (12-15): Cooper Johnson, White Oak, Pa., Yamaha (1-4-2)
- Supermini 2 (13-16): Easton Graves, Walker, La., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
- 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Gauge Brown, Cypress, Texas, Yamaha (1-2-1)
- Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Hudson Vagele, Selkirk, N.Y., Yamaha (3-1-2)
- Girls (11-16): Hannah Jamison, Fayetteville, N.C., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
FIM World Supercross Championship
Round 1 (of 6) - Canadian GP - McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Canada
Other Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Through Round 8 (of 11)
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|293
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|286
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|268
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|238
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|230
|6
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|224
|7
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|188
|9
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|146
|10
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|134
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|367
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|355
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|298
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|269
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|252
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|214
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|206
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|179
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|169
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|154
Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 25 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|517
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|470
|22
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|402
|20
|4
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|314
|18
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|17
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|268
|16
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|268
|15
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|261
|14
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|258
|13
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|254
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|713
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|494
|22
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|458
|20
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|389
|18
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|355
|17
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|16
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|348
|15
|8
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|323
|14
|9
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|314
|13
|10
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|298
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 14 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|673
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|626
|3
|Camden McLellan
|608
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|598
|5
|Liam Everts
|542
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|512
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|416
|8
|Valerio Lata
|355
|9
|Mathis Valin
|352
|10
|Julius Mikula
|312
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|673
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|626
|3
|Camden McLellan
|608
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|598
|5
|Liam Everts
|542
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|512
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|416
|8
|Valerio Lata
|355
|9
|Mathis Valin
|352
|10
|Julius Mikula
|312
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|166
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|154
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|102
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|102
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|99
|10
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|91
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|205
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|196
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|196
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|132
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|109
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|104
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|224
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|224
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|219
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|136
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|126
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|91
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
Triple Crown Series
Through Round 7 (of 8)
Championship Standings
American National Enduro
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Trystan Hart (KTM)
|AMA National Hard Enduro Championship
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class