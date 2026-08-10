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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 10, 2026, 5:30am
Alberta, Canada WSX Canadian GPFIM World Supercross Championship

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship 

45th annual event at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Special Awards:

Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award - Landon Gibson
Amateur Rider of the Year - Tristan Prueitt
Vet Rider of the Year - Brandon Haas
Youth Rider of the Year - Kameron Buckman
Oakley Fastest Lap Of The Week - Zach Osborne 

FULL 2026 LORETTA LYNN'S RESULTS

2026 Overall Champions

  • Open Pro Sport: Zach Osborne, Clermont, Fla., Beta (1-2-5)
  • 250 Pro Sport: Ryder Malinoski, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (1-2-3)
  • Women: Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., Honda (1-3-1)
  • 250 B: Tanner Dorman, Kerhonkson, N.Y., Yamaha (2-3-4)
  • 250 B Limited: Darren Pine, Montgomery, Texas, Triumph (1-2-2)
  • 250 C: Evan Witham, Carmel, Maine, Kawasaki (2-1-2)
  • 250 C Limited: Gavin Wilson, Airdrie, Canada, KTM (1-3-1)
  • 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Evan Witham, Carmel, Maine, Kawasaki (2-1-3)
  • 450 B: Jett Kellogg, Windsor, Colo., Yamaha (1-3-1)
  • 450 B Limited: Darren Pine, Montgomery, Texas, Triumph (1-3-2)
  • 450 C: Landon Schweiger, Brentwood, Calif., Husqvarna (4-1-2)
  • 125 C: Cole Trenkle, Columbia Falls, Mont., Yamaha (1-1-1)
  • Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: Tristan Prueitt, West Linn, Ore., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
  • College (18-24): Mason Nettleton, Clinton, Conn., KTM (2-1-4)
  • Junior (25+): Zach Osborne, Clermont, Fla., Beta (1-1-1)
  • Vet (30+): Brandon Haas, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (1-1-1)
  • Senior (40+): Andrew Short, Smithville, Texas, KTM (1-1-1)
  • Senior (45+): Martin Garcia, Colima, Mexico, KTM (2-1-2)
  • Masters (50+): Ezra Lusk, Kingston, Ga., Yamaha (1-1-1)
  • Micro-E (4-7) Limited: Brantley Faber, Springport, Mich., Cobra (5-2-1)
  • Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited: Anthony Puglisi Jr., Wesley Chapel, Fla., Yamaha (1-1-3)
  • Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Kruz Galvan, Norman, Okla., Cobra (1-1-2)
  • Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Robert Fender, Douglas, Ga., Cobra (1-1-1)
  • 65cc (7-9) Limited: Kameron Buckman, Live Oak, Fla., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
  • 65cc (7-9): Kameron Buckman, Live Oak, Fla., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
  • 65cc (10-11) Limited: Levi Leddy, Oxford, Fla., KTM (1-1-2)
  • 65cc (10-11): Ryder Annison, Blossom, Texas, Cobra (1-2-1)
  • 85cc (10-12) Limited: Beckham Smith, Amarillo, Texas, KTM (4-1-4)
  • 85cc (10-12): Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., Yamaha (1-1-1)
  • Mini Sr. 1 (12-14): Mason Murdy, Norwood, Canada, KTM (3-6-1)
  • Mini Sr. 2 (13-15): Mason Murdy, Norwood, Canada, KTM (4-1-1)
  • Supermini 1 (12-15): Cooper Johnson, White Oak, Pa., Yamaha (1-4-2)
  • Supermini 2 (13-16): Easton Graves, Walker, La., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
  • 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Gauge Brown, Cypress, Texas, Yamaha (1-2-1)
  • Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Hudson Vagele, Selkirk, N.Y., Yamaha (3-1-2)
  • Girls (11-16): Hannah Jamison, Fayetteville, N.C., Husqvarna (1-1-1)
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) wins the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award.
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) wins the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award. Align Media

FIM World Supercross Championship

Round 1 (of 6) - Canadian GP - McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Canada

Other Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Through Round 8 (of 11) 

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 293
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 286
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 268
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 238
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 230
6Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 224
7Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
8Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 188
9Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 146
10Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 134
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 367
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 355
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 298
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 269
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 252
6Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 214
7Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 206
8Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 179
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 169
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 154
Full Standings

Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 25 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 517 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 470 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 402 20
4Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 314 18
5Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 17
6Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 268 16
7Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 268 15
8Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 261 14
9Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 258 13
10Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 254 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 713 25
2Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 494 22
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 458 20
4Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 389 18
5Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 355 17
6Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 16
7Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 348 15
8Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper 		Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 323 14
9Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 314 13
10Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 298 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 14 (of 19) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 673
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 626
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 608
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 598
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 542
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 512
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 416
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 355
9Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
10Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 312
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 673
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 626
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 608
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 598
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 542
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 512
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 416
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 355
9Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
10Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 312
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

Triple Crown Series 

Through Round 7 (of 8)

Championship Standings

American National Enduro 

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Trystan Hart (KTM)AMA National Hard Enduro ChampionshipPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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