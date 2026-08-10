Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

45th annual event at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Special Awards:

Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award - Landon Gibson

Amateur Rider of the Year - Tristan Prueitt

Vet Rider of the Year - Brandon Haas

Youth Rider of the Year - Kameron Buckman

Oakley Fastest Lap Of The Week - Zach Osborne

FULL 2026 LORETTA LYNN'S RESULTS

2026 Overall Champions