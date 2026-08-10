Team Germany Roster Announced for Motocross of Nations
The following press release is from Team Germany for MXoN:
Koch, Spies and Kees are Team Germany for the MXoN in Ernée
Tom Koch returns to the team line-up after a one-year break
Maximilian Spies is nominated for the second consecutive year
Valentin Kees makes his MXoN debut in the MX2 class
Frankfurt — Germany’s national team for the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has been confirmed: Tom Koch, Maximilian Spies and Valentin Kees will line up at the world’s most prestigious motocross race in Ernée, France, from October 2nd to 4th.
Team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider are fielding a young squad that could well spring a surprise. Koch and Spies will race on 450cc bikes, both of them are bringing plenty of international experience from the Motocross World Championship and the ADAC MX Masters. Both have already raced for the German team in the past and therefore bring valuable experience to the Team World Championship. For Valentin Kees it will be his first appearance at the MXoN. But Kees has established himself well in the MX2 World Championship and ADAC MX Youngster Cup is ready for bigger challenges. Other leading candidates for the German line-up unfortunately had to turn down their participation. Ken Roczen has other contractual commitments in the USA, Simon Längenfelders doctors have recommended to undergo surgery immediately after the MX2 World Championship season. Simon is very bummed about it as he was very keen to possibly debut racing a 450 on World Championship level. And routinier Max Nagl is also sidelined with a knee injury.
“We see our team as an opportunity for the future and we are confident that we can put up a strong fight with Tom, Maximilian and Valentin. Of course, compared to previous years we lack a certain superstar power, but we have also learned in the past that a team without riders decorated with world championship titles can achieve a very good team result at the MXoN,” say Dornhöfer and Schneider. “Valentin will race in the MX2 category. For Tom and Maximilian, we will make the strategic decision shortly on who rides in the MXGP class and who in the Open class.”
“I’m delighted to be racing for Team Germany once again. I really like the typically French track in Ernée with its hard ground and its many up- and downhills. With consistently strong performances from Max, Valentin and myself, a good result is definitely within reach. We will give it everything,” says Koch.
“It is a dream to race for Germany at the Nations once again. After being severely affected by health problems last year, I hope that my condition will be better this time around. I was still able to gain a lot of experience in the USA and now I know the ropes. I scored the best result of my career in Ernée in the EMX250, so the track really suits me. I will throw everything at it so that we can deliver a good result for the fans,” says Spies.
“A huge dream is coming true for me. Even though I have developed well as a rider, being selected for the German team is something very special and I really appreciate it. I know the track from the past and it suits me very well. I wanted to watch the race on site anyway, with its crazy fans and great atmosphere. Now it is even better that I get to experience it straight from the rider’s perspective,” says Kees.