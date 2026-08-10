The following press release is from Team Germany for MXoN:

Koch, Spies and Kees are Team Germany for the MXoN in Ernée

Tom Koch returns to the team line-up after a one-year break

Maximilian Spies is nominated for the second consecutive year

Valentin Kees makes his MXoN debut in the MX2 class

Frankfurt — Germany’s national team for the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has been confirmed: Tom Koch, Maximilian Spies and Valentin Kees will line up at the world’s most prestigious motocross race in Ernée, France, from October 2nd to 4th.

Team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider are fielding a young squad that could well spring a surprise. Koch and Spies will race on 450cc bikes, both of them are bringing plenty of international experience from the Motocross World Championship and the ADAC MX Masters. Both have already raced for the German team in the past and therefore bring valuable experience to the Team World Championship. For Valentin Kees it will be his first appearance at the MXoN. But Kees has established himself well in the MX2 World Championship and ADAC MX Youngster Cup is ready for bigger challenges. Other leading candidates for the German line-up unfortunately had to turn down their participation. Ken Roczen has other contractual commitments in the USA, Simon Längenfelders doctors have recommended to undergo surgery immediately after the MX2 World Championship season. Simon is very bummed about it as he was very keen to possibly debut racing a 450 on World Championship level. And routinier Max Nagl is also sidelined with a knee injury.

“We see our team as an opportunity for the future and we are confident that we can put up a strong fight with Tom, Maximilian and Valentin. Of course, compared to previous years we lack a certain superstar power, but we have also learned in the past that a team without riders decorated with world championship titles can achieve a very good team result at the MXoN,” say Dornhöfer and Schneider. “Valentin will race in the MX2 category. For Tom and Maximilian, we will make the strategic decision shortly on who rides in the MXGP class and who in the Open class.”