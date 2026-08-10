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Seth Hammaker: "I re-upped for two more [years] with Kawi...Just locked it in a couple of weeks ago, so I'm really happy"

August 10, 2026, 1:15pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker is currently on the sidelines following a shoulder injury and surgery, but he broke some news recently.

The Pennsylvania native was at Loretta Lynn's Ranch during the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship last week and joined Jason Weigandt, Kevin Kelly, and Kevin Windham on the Radio Fox show. On the show, Hammaker announced he has re-signed with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki for a new, two-year deal in 2027 and 2028.

"I re-upped for two more [years] with Kawi... Just locked it in a couple of weeks ago, so I'm really happy," he said. 

He also joked that the "signing day" was simple: "It was just on the docu-sign," noting the new-deal was signed electronically.

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