Romain Febvre to Join the Red Bull Ducati Factory Team for MXGP For 2027

After spending seven seasons of going to the gates with the Kawasaki Racing Team on the KX450-SR in the MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship, 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship gold medal winner Romain Febvre will make an exodus from the organization at the conclusion of the 2026 MXGP racing season. Second in points following the recent Belgian round of the MXGP at Lommel, shortly thereafter word came down that the 34-year-old Frenchman would be joining the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team for the 2027 and 2028 FIM Motocross World Championship.
Set to trade in his factory Kawasaki KX450-SR (Special Racer) for the Ducati Desmo450 MX for the 2027 MXGP World Championship season, it’s a brave new world for Romain Febvre. Currently championship chasing leader Jeffey Herlings in MXGP points, 675 points to 571 points, and with the MXGP of Sweden, MXGP of The Netherlands, MXGP of Turkey, MXGP of China, and the MXGP of Australia yet to be run in August and September, Febvre still has unfinished business to attend to before moving on. Over the weekend the Frenchman took some time out from testing and training to address such a comprehensive change at this point in his storied career.
“Today we were practicing,” said Febvre on Saturday afternoon. “It was the first day of back to practicing after Lommel last weekend, so nothing really special going on. We’re trying to ride and to figure out something. We need to start better than what we are starting now because we have had some issues starting on the front. We’ve had some difficulties starting from the front and we feel like the team has made some steps with it over the last few months, but we are still a little bit short on the start. We are trying some different things to be better. We have the same configuration as last year, but we’ve made progress on the starts. Like the Hondas are always at the front, so, yeah, we have to catch up a little bit there.”
Having amassed four straight podium finishes heading into the MXGP of Flanders at the sandy Lommel circuit, Febvre posted up off-song 4-13 moto scores for ninth overall in Belgium.
“Yeah, it was going pretty good,” explained Febvre of Lommel. “I didn’t have the best weekend, but it was okay. The first moto didn’t go so good for me. Second moto I was happy to be in the top three, but then I had a crash with two laps to go. And then finally on the last lap, I had the bike issue. It was mixed emotions. It’s not the first time that it happened, so we’ve had a few issues with the bike. That’s not really good, but that’s how it is. It’s an electrical problem. It happened once in Italy in Arco di Trento, but now it’s not the same thing. It’s a different thing with the battery. Something went wrong with the battery. When the bike stopped, I could not start it again. Now they are trying to figure out what happened to try and avoid that in the future.”
Currently second in points to Honda HRC PETRONAS racer Jeffrey Herlings, Febvre, who has earned seven podium finishes thus far this year, is pleased with his place and performance in the 2026 MXGP championship.
“Yeah, sometimes it could have been a little bit better, but honestly, I’m happy to be second at the moment in the championship because I had three motos with zero points,” pointed out Febvre. “I had two mechanical issues and at the beginning of the year, at the second GP in Spain, I crashed in the second moto and then I did not finish. To have all that and to still be second in the points, yeah, I’m pretty happy with that, for sure. Even if this weekend I lost almost 20 points to Tim Gajser, overall, I’m happy. I’m happy with P2 in the championship.
“Jeffrey is really good this season,” continued Febvre, weighing in on his primary rival in the MXGP World Championship. “He is really good this season. For sure he is really motivated because he changed teams and he wants to show that he’s really good with that bike. He has a lot of motivation and as we know, he is one of the best when he is in shape. It seems like he’s gained on confidence and now it is up to us to try to beat him. Last week at Lommel he was really good in the sand. Hopefully in Sweden I can battle with him. I’m trying. Like I said, I think in Sweden it can be possible. Then we go back in the sand at Jeffrey’s home GP in The Netherlands. It will be tough to beat him there. After that we have Turkey and China and Australia, which I like. Hopefully I can battle with Jeffrey to try and win a Grand Prix.”
And in the meantime, Romain Febvre will begin to make the transition, both literally and figuratively, from the Kawasaki Racing Team over to the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team.
“Yeah, I’m really excited,” offered Febvre. “I changed because I feel I need it just to get the motivation going. It’s a new challenge. The bike has never won anything yet. It’s exciting. I’m excited about this. It’s actually why I did this. To get some new motivation and to know some new people has been great. The bike should be fine. We will see how it’s going. I think Ducati was looking to get a rider with a lot of experience to try and improve the bike because I feel like they were missing some people to guide them with the bike, you know? They want to know what is good and what is not good."
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|675
|2
|Romain Febvre
|571
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|4
|Tim Gajser
|534
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|450