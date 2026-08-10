Romain Febvre to Join the Red Bull Ducati Factory Team for MXGP For 2027

Having amassed four straight podium finishes heading into the MXGP of Flanders at the sandy Lommel circuit, Febvre posted up off-song 4-13 moto scores for ninth overall in Belgium.

“Yeah, it was going pretty good,” explained Febvre of Lommel. “I didn’t have the best weekend, but it was okay. The first moto didn’t go so good for me. Second moto I was happy to be in the top three, but then I had a crash with two laps to go. And then finally on the last lap, I had the bike issue. It was mixed emotions. It’s not the first time that it happened, so we’ve had a few issues with the bike. That’s not really good, but that’s how it is. It’s an electrical problem. It happened once in Italy in Arco di Trento, but now it’s not the same thing. It’s a different thing with the battery. Something went wrong with the battery. When the bike stopped, I could not start it again. Now they are trying to figure out what happened to try and avoid that in the future.”

Currently second in points to Honda HRC PETRONAS racer Jeffrey Herlings, Febvre, who has earned seven podium finishes thus far this year, is pleased with his place and performance in the 2026 MXGP championship.

“Yeah, sometimes it could have been a little bit better, but honestly, I’m happy to be second at the moment in the championship because I had three motos with zero points,” pointed out Febvre. “I had two mechanical issues and at the beginning of the year, at the second GP in Spain, I crashed in the second moto and then I did not finish. To have all that and to still be second in the points, yeah, I’m pretty happy with that, for sure. Even if this weekend I lost almost 20 points to Tim Gajser, overall, I’m happy. I’m happy with P2 in the championship.

“Jeffrey is really good this season,” continued Febvre, weighing in on his primary rival in the MXGP World Championship. “He is really good this season. For sure he is really motivated because he changed teams and he wants to show that he’s really good with that bike. He has a lot of motivation and as we know, he is one of the best when he is in shape. It seems like he’s gained on confidence and now it is up to us to try to beat him. Last week at Lommel he was really good in the sand. Hopefully in Sweden I can battle with him. I’m trying. Like I said, I think in Sweden it can be possible. Then we go back in the sand at Jeffrey’s home GP in The Netherlands. It will be tough to beat him there. After that we have Turkey and China and Australia, which I like. Hopefully I can battle with Jeffrey to try and win a Grand Prix.”