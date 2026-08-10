Who are the next big stars to emerge from the Monster Energy Amateur National at Loretta Lynn's? Easton Graves from Supermini is rumored to already have a deal in place. Jayden Smart is crushing 85s. Gauge Brown was amongst a bunch of fast 125 kids. Ryder Malinoski won the 250 Pro Sport Championship. Do they have what it takes? Presented by RaceTech.com. Go to www.racetech.com/seminars to learn the 'why' behind the 'what'. No other company is going to teach you their secrets like this! Go to California in November and learn.