Results Archive
MXGP of
Flanders
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
News
Results
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
Sat Aug 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Taylah McCutcheon
  3. Ariana Scovel Tavares
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 22
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Netherlands
Sun Aug 23
News
Full Schedule

Loretta's Weege Show: Theories on Facility Training, Podium Speeches, Zacho to Unadilla?

August 10, 2026, 10:35am
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

Who are the next big stars to emerge from the Monster Energy Amateur National at Loretta Lynn's? Easton Graves from Supermini is rumored to already have a deal in place. Jayden Smart is crushing 85s. Gauge Brown was amongst a bunch of fast 125 kids. Ryder Malinoski won the 250 Pro Sport Championship. Do they have what it takes? Presented by RaceTech.com. Go to www.racetech.com/seminars to learn the 'why' behind the 'what'. No other company is going to teach you their secrets like this! Go to California in November and learn. 

Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted