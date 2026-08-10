Canadian Wild

Webb got better each time out and in the third main (which didn’t happen, according to the results) he rode his best to take off with the win. Webb’s starts in the AMA motocross series have been great, and he uses a cable clutch. He showed up here with his SX hydraulic clutch set-up (I asked him why and he could only say “it’s a long story”) and it affected his starts until he got it down for the last one. Webb took the win and Hill was just as good as him or better- that’s the story of SX1.

What happens two months from now at round two? By then Webb’s expected to be on a Husqvarna as his Yamaha deal will have expired. We’ll see how that goes but for now- Hill and Webb stood out.

The defending WSX champion, Jason Anderson, of Pipes Motorsports Suzuki, is probably happy he has the two months to get ready for the next race. Rough night for Jason as he didn’t qualify inside the top four, crashed in the first turn in one race, crashed first or second lap in another and all in all, didn’t ride as well as many of us expected. Only 11th overall for the #21.

Quad Lock Honda’s Dean Wilson spent a lot of his childhood in Calgary and so he got a lot of cheers from the fans,. Dean’s whoop speed was superior (duh) until they turned into jumpers later on but he fought hard to get third overall despite dirt in his goggles that affected him in the first two mains.