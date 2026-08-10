The following press release is from the Honda Motoblouz SR Motul Team:

Calvin Vlaanderen JOINS HONDA MOTOBLOUZ SR MOTUL TEAM

Honda Motoblouz SR Motul Team officially announce that Calvin Vlaanderen will join the team for next season.

A multiple World Championship race winner, two-time Grand Prix winner, and FIM Motocross of Nations champion, Calvin Vlaanderen is a highly experienced rider who has worked his way to the top since his first laps in his native South Africa. Since arriving in Europe, he has steadily progressed through the ranks, racing for several factory teams, including HRC. Over the past four seasons, he has consistently finished inside the world's top seven, standing on the MXGP podium seven times in the sport's premier class.

For the Honda Motoblouz SR Motul Team, which has been reduced to a single rider following Thibault Bénistant's injury, the signing of Calvin Vlaanderen brings renewed optimism for the future. From the very first discussions, Calvin made no secret of his enthusiasm about joining the team, which now benefits from increased support from Honda and HRC. Having celebrated his 30th birthday in June, Calvin will bring both his enthusiasm and his wealth of experience to help the team reach the next level.

Calvin Vlaanderen: "I’m really excited to join the team! I’ve followed their progress over the past few years, and I’m looking forward to riding a Honda again. It’s a big step for me, and I can’t wait to start working with everyone! I’ve gained a lot of experience, having raced both as a privateer and with several factory teams. I know what it takes to compete at the highest level, and I’ll use that experience to help both myself and the team continue improving and, hopefully, fight for top-five finishes and podiums."

Josse Sallefranque: "Calvin has a huge amount of experience, and in the MXGP class, as we can see with riders like Romain Febvre and Jeffrey Herlings, you either need a lot of experience or be an exceptional talent like Lucas Coenen to succeed. After a difficult year for us following the injury to Thibault, who was our young star, we had to bounce back. Throughout our discussions with riders capable of competing in the top ten, Calvin’s name kept coming up. He quickly shared our vision, and we were able to find solutions that made it possible for him to join us. Honda and HRC are fully behind us, as are our sponsors, without whom none of this would be possible. Bringing in a rider like Calvin should allow us to take another step forward in what is now an incredibly competitive MXGP class."

Calvin Vlaanderen

Born: June 24, 1996 – Cape Town, South Africa

2025: 6th in the MXGP World Championship, three podium finishes

2024: 7th in the MXGP World Championship, two podium finishes

2023: 6th in the MXGP World Championship

2022: 7th in the MXGP World Championship, two podium finishes

2021: 14th in the MXGP World Championship (missed the final five Grands Prix)

2020: 16th in the MXGP World Championship (missed four Grands Prix)

2019: 8th in the MX2 World Championship

Winner of the Motocross of Nations with Team Netherlands

2018: 6th in the MX2 World Championship