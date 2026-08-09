Moto 3: 85cc (10-12) Limited

The final 85cc Limited moto featured a tie atop the overall standings coming into Saturday's finale, as KTM Orange Brigade's Beckham Smith and MotoBros KTM's Anderson Waldele were set for a winner-take-all battle.

As the field stormed through the first turns to begin the moto it was the Mendid MX KTM of Nolan Cobb out front, followed by B's Moto Lab KTM's Levi Geis and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's Jaydin Smart. Beckham slotted into fifth, while Waldele found himself deep in the field after an off-track excursion on the opening lap, coming around in 19th.

The clear track and strong pace allowed Cobb to open a comfortable lead over the field as Geis and Smart battled for second, with the Yamaha rider able to get the upper hand. Smith gave pursuit from fourth, while Waldele's race suffered another blow as he went down and dropped outside the top 30.

Cobb continued to add to his advantage and enjoyed a lead of more than five seconds at the halfway point of the moto. However, Smart was patient and made a push over the final stretch of the moto. He took significant chunks out of Cobb's lead and closed to just over a second on the final lap. It was too little too late as Cobb held on for victory by a margin of 1.9 seconds. Geis followed in third, while Smith clinched the championship with a fourth-place effort. B's Moto Lab KTM's Raycin Kyler saved her best for last with a fifth in her final moto. Waldele recovered to finish 24th.

Smith's 4-1-4 moto scores and nine points gave him a winning margin of four points in the final classification, with Cobb's 10-2-1 finishes and 13 points good enough for a runner-up effort. Smart rounded out the overall podium with 1-18-2 finishes and 21 points. Waldele ended up fifth with 2-3-24 finishes and 29 points.

85cc (10-12) Limited Moto 3 Results

Nolan Cobb / Palm Harbor, Fla. / KTM Jaydin Smart / Berry Creek, Calif. / Yamaha Levi Geis / Jordan, Minn. / KTM Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM Raycin Kyler / Brooksville, Fla. / KTM

Full Moto 3 Results

85cc (10-12) Limited Overall Podium (Moto Scores)

Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM (4-1-4) Nolan Cobb / Palm Harbor, Fla. / KTM (10-2-1) Jaydin Smart / Berry Creek, Calif. / Yamaha (1-18-2)

Final Overall Standings

KTM rider Beckham Smith captured the 85cc (10-12) Limited title with 4-1-4 finishes.