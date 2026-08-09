Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Saturday
The following press release is from MX Sports:
More Champions Crowned and Celebrated During Final Day of Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
Week's Top Performers Honored During Post-Race Awards Ceremony
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — A memorable and historic week of racing at the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL came to an exciting conclusion at Loretta Lynn's Ranch as the final 13 classes crowned champions. When the dust settled on the week's 108 motos, each of the newly crowned AMA National Champions were celebrated at the post-race awards ceremony, where the hand-selected recipients of the AMA's prestigious annual amateur specialty awards were also announced.
Moto 3: 85cc (10-12) Limited
The final 85cc Limited moto featured a tie atop the overall standings coming into Saturday's finale, as KTM Orange Brigade's Beckham Smith and MotoBros KTM's Anderson Waldele were set for a winner-take-all battle.
As the field stormed through the first turns to begin the moto it was the Mendid MX KTM of Nolan Cobb out front, followed by B's Moto Lab KTM's Levi Geis and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's Jaydin Smart. Beckham slotted into fifth, while Waldele found himself deep in the field after an off-track excursion on the opening lap, coming around in 19th.
The clear track and strong pace allowed Cobb to open a comfortable lead over the field as Geis and Smart battled for second, with the Yamaha rider able to get the upper hand. Smith gave pursuit from fourth, while Waldele's race suffered another blow as he went down and dropped outside the top 30.
Cobb continued to add to his advantage and enjoyed a lead of more than five seconds at the halfway point of the moto. However, Smart was patient and made a push over the final stretch of the moto. He took significant chunks out of Cobb's lead and closed to just over a second on the final lap. It was too little too late as Cobb held on for victory by a margin of 1.9 seconds. Geis followed in third, while Smith clinched the championship with a fourth-place effort. B's Moto Lab KTM's Raycin Kyler saved her best for last with a fifth in her final moto. Waldele recovered to finish 24th.
Smith's 4-1-4 moto scores and nine points gave him a winning margin of four points in the final classification, with Cobb's 10-2-1 finishes and 13 points good enough for a runner-up effort. Smart rounded out the overall podium with 1-18-2 finishes and 21 points. Waldele ended up fifth with 2-3-24 finishes and 29 points.
85cc (10-12) Limited Moto 3 Results
- Nolan Cobb / Palm Harbor, Fla. / KTM
- Jaydin Smart / Berry Creek, Calif. / Yamaha
- Levi Geis / Jordan, Minn. / KTM
- Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM
- Raycin Kyler / Brooksville, Fla. / KTM
85cc (10-12) Limited Overall Podium (Moto Scores)
- Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM (4-1-4)
- Nolan Cobb / Palm Harbor, Fla. / KTM (10-2-1)
- Jaydin Smart / Berry Creek, Calif. / Yamaha (1-18-2)
KTM rider Beckham Smith captured the 85cc (10-12) Limited title with 4-1-4 finishes.
Moto 3: Open Pro Sport
- With one national championship in hand, Liqui Moly Beta's Zach Osborne came into the Open Pro Sport finale comfortably atop of the overall standings with a chance to take home another title.
- When the gate dropped for the last time it was Osborne who once again took command with a stellar start to position himself at the front of the field and in control of his own destine. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Landon Gibson gave pursuit from second, while ClubMX Yamaha's Jesson Turner slotted into third.
- Much like the previous moto, Gibson was able to keep pace with Osborne, with the gap between the lead duo hovering around two seconds. Turner sat slightly further back in third.
- Osborne led the way for the majority of the moto, his advantage never growing more than 1.8 seconds, but his pace slowed slightly in the closing stages, which allowed Gibson to go on the attack and take over the lead with a handful of laps remaining. Turner followed through into second and looked to initiate a battle for the lead. However, Gibson ramped up his pace to end the threat.
- The Husqvarna rider wrapped up a torrid finish to the week with his second straight Open Pro Sport win and third consecutive moto win. He took the checkered flag 7.9 seconds ahead of Turner, with ClubMX Yamaha's Ryder Malinoski overcoming an eighth-place start to finish third. Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Max Shane was fourth, while Osborne dropped back for fifth to clinch his second championship of the week.
- Osborne's 1-2-5 finishes and eight points placed him two points ahead of Gibson in the final standings as the Husqvarna rider earned his second runner-up finish with 8-1-1 finishes and 10 points. Turner completed the overall podium with 4-5-2 finishes and 11 points.
Open Pro Sport Moto 3 Results
- Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Ga. / Husqvarna
- Jesson Turner / Lockesburg, Ark. / Yamaha
- Ryder Malinoski / Wyoming, Minn. / Yamaha
- Max Shane / San Jacinto, Calif. / Husqvarna
- Zach Osborne / Clermont, Fla. / Beta
Open Pro Sport Overall Podium (Moto Scores)
- Zach Osborne / Clermont, Fla. / Beta (1-2-5)
- Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Ga. / Husqvarna (8-1-1)
- Jesson Turner / Lockesburg, Ark. / Yamaha (4-5-2)
Related: Landon Gibson Becomes Latest Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner
Beta rider Zach Osborne capped off a memorable week with the Open Pro Sport title.
Moto 3: Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
- The first two motos of Schoolboy 2 had been a dominant showcase for Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Tristan Prueitt as he entered Saturday in search of a sweep of the motos with a comfortable five-point lead.
- As the field stormed out the gate for the final time it wasn't a surprise to see Prueitt in the position he had held all week, leading the way with Hunter Racing Kawasaki's Trinnytie Batchelor and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's McKayden Fitch in tow.
- Just two laps into the moto, Prueitt had pulled out to a five-second lead on the field and was in full control of the moto. Batchelor engaged in a battle with United Motorsports Kawasaki's Wyatt Duff for second, as Duff successfully made an early charge from fourth to second.
- While Prueitt moved out nearly 10 seconds ahead of his rivals, the battle for the podium raged on, this time with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Dane Pappas joining the fray with a climb from seventh to second. However, his time up front was short lived as he went down and remounted in fourth. Pappas' miscue moved Fitch into second and Duff into third.
- Prueitt's championship-winning ride was never in doubt as he capped off a sweep of the motos with a wire-to-wire performance. He crossed the line five seconds ahead of Fitch, with Duff in third. Pappas finished fourth, with Rob's Performance KTM's Ryder Skodras in fifth.
- Prueitt's perfect score of 1-1-1 finishes and three points gave him a winning margin of eight points over Pappas, who secured a runner-up with 5-2-4 and 11 points. Duff rounded out the overall podium with 6-3-3 finishes and 12 points.
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Moto 3 Results
- Tristan Prueitt / West Linn, Ore. / Husqvarna
- McKayden Fitch / Elbert, Colo. / Yamaha
- Wyatt Duff / Lexington, Ky. / Kawasaki
- Dane Pappas / Loomis, Calif. / Kawasaki
- Ryder Skodras / Sussex, Wis. / KTM
Full Moto 3 Results
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Overall Podium (Moto Scores)
- Tristan Prueitt / West Linn, Ore. / Husqvarna (1-1-1)
- Dane Pappas / Loomis, Calif. / Kawasaki (5-2-4)
- Wyatt Duff / Lexington, Ky. / Kawasaki (6-3-3)
Husqvarna rider Tristan Prueitt dominated Schoolboy 2 with a 1-1-1 sweep of the motos.
Moto 3: 65cc (10-11)
- The stage was set for a captivating finish as Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Yumena Berning and Altus Motorsports Cobra's Ryder Annison entered the third moto tied atop the overall standings with one moto win apiece. It presented a historic opportunity for Berning to join Raycin Kyler as a female 65cc champion.
- When the gate dropped on the final moto it was Berning and Annison giving chase to Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Jax Baker. Berning applied heavy pressure on her teammate and was able to move into the lead on the second lap as Annison followed through into second with a pass of his own on Baker.
- With the lead in hand, Berning tipped over and handed the lead to Annison. She remounted quickly and resumed in fifth place. KTM Orange Brigade's Talon Rogers then moved into second, with Husqvarna rider Abshur Hall in third.
- Heartbreak struck Berning moments later when the chain came off her Cobra, ending her race and her hopes for the championship after just two laps.
- Out front, Annison opened up a multi-second lead over Rogers and the top three soon spread out. Annison continued to build on his advantage and pulled away for a championship-winning victory by 6.9 seconds over Rogers, with Hall in third. Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Levi Meyer was fourth, followed by TCD Racing's Levi Leddy in fifth.
- Annison's 1-2-1 moto scores and four points placed him an incredible 13 points ahead of runner-up finisher and Cobra Elite Factory Racing rider Shannon Tarnow, who earned 4-6-7 finishes for 17 points. Leddy completed the overall podium with 8-5-5 finishes and 18 points. Berning ended up 13th (2-1-DNF).
65cc (10-11) Moto 3 Results
- Ryder Annison / Blossom, Texas / Cobra
- Talon Rogers / Greenville, S.C. / KTM
- Abshur Hall / Morganton, N.C. / Husqvarna
- Levi Meyer / Cairo, Ga. / Cobra
- Levi Leddy / Oxford, Fla. / KTM
65cc (10-11) Overall Podium (Moto Scores)
- Ryder Annison / Blossom, Texas / Cobra (1-2-1)
- Shannon Tarnow / Thrall, Okla. / Cobra (4-6-7)
- Levi Leddy / Oxford, Fla. / KTM (8-5-5)
Cobra rider Ryder Annison claimed the 65cc (10-11) championship with 1-2-1 finishes.
Moto 3: Supermini 2 (13-16)
- After two motos of Supermini 2 action, Team Husqvarna Amateur Team's Easton Graves and JK Powersports KTM's Jackson Vick were the class of the field. Graves came into the third and final moto with a shot at the moto sweep and carried a two-point edge over Vick.
- The final gate drop of the week saw Graves take hold of the moto off the start, positioning himself at the front of the field with a clear track. KTM rider Samuel Hauck followed in second, with Thor Husqvarna's Brayton Kreglow in third. Vick had his work cut out for him in ninth.
- By the end of the second lap Graves had stormed out to a seven-second lead. That advantage was nearly double digits by the next lap until it was all erased when Graves went down. He got back aboard his Husqvarna with the lead, but Kreglow had the momentum to take the lead as Graves resumed in second.
- Kreglow's lead was short lived as Graves regrouped and went back on the attack to reclaim the top spot. As all this unfolded, Vick had made an impressive move through the field and positioned himself in third, within striking distance of the leaders. After Graves moved back out front, Vick made the move around Kreglow on the following lap.
- A little more than four seconds separated Graves from Vick in the late stages of the moto, But Graves was able to pick up the pace and pull away.
- Graves completed the sweep of the motos and captured the championship by a margin of 8.8 seconds over Vick. KTM rider Brecken Maas followed in third after a late pass around Kreglow, while Gulf States GASGAS' Elliott Bowsher finished fifth.
- Graves' 1-1-1 effort and three points put him three points ahead of Vick's solid 2-2-2 performance for the runner-up spot. Bowsher rounded out the overall podium with 3-3-5 finishes and 11 points.
Supermini 2 (13-16) Moto 3 Results
- Easton Graves / Walker, La. / Husqvarna
- Jackson Vick / Highland Village, Texas / KTM
- Brecken Maas / Chippewa Falls, Wis. / KTM
- Brayton Kreglow / Panama City Beach, Fla. / Husqvarna
- Elliott Bowsher / Clinton, La. / GASGAS
Supermini 2 (13-16) Overall Podium (Moto Scores)
- Easton Graves / Walker, La. / Husqvarna (1-1-1)
- Jackson Vick / Highland Village, Texas / KTM (2-2-2)
- Elliott Bowsher / Clinton, La. / GASGAS (3-3-5)
Husqvarna rider Easton Graves went 1-1-1 to easily capture the Supermini 2 crown.
2026 AMA Amateur National Motocross Champions (Saturday)
|College (18-24) Mason Nettleton / Clinton, Conn. / KTM
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Evan Witham / Carmel, Maine / Kawasaki
65cc (7-9): Kameron Buckman / Live Oak, Fla. / Husqvarna
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Hudson Vagele / Selkirk, N.Y. / Yamaha
450 B Limited: Darren Pine / Montgomery, Texas / Triumph
Senior (45+): Martin Garcia / Colima, Mexico / KTM
250 C Limited: Gavin Wilson / Airdrie, Alberta, Canada / KTM
Girls (11-16): Hannah Jamison / Fayetteville, N.C. / Husqvarna
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
- Facebook: @LorettaLynnMX
- Instagram: @LorettaLynnMX
- Youtube: @OfficialRacerTV
- X: @LorettaLynnMX