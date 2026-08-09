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Landon Gibson Becomes Latest Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner

Landon Gibson Becomes Latest Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner

August 9, 2026, 9:00am
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

After a week filled with racing in the heat of Tennessee brought highs, lows, and everything in between at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award was handed out to the top up-and-coming rider. Ahead of the 2017 event, the award was re-named to honor Nicky Hayden after his passing earlier that summer.

Landon Gibson was the 2026 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner as he adds his name to the elite group of award recipients. Gibson finished second overall in both Open Pro Sport (8-1-1) and 250 Pro Sport (3-3-1) to recap a strong week aboard his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

Gibson breaks up Kawasaki's two-year streak of the award following Drew Adams (2024 winner) and Enzo Temmerman (2025 winner). The Georgia native becomes the first Husqvarna rider to receive the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award since Stilez Robertson (2020) and Jalek Swoll (2019) won the award in back-to-back years.

It was a big week for Gibson, whose Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team is shutting down its SuperMotocross racing program at the end of this year. So, with his team going away, Gibson is looking to earn a full-time spot on a team next year.

Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) is the 2026 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner.
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) is the 2026 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner. Align Media
  • Landon Gibson
    Landon Gibson Align Media
  • Landon Gibson
    Landon Gibson Align Media
  • Landon Gibson
    Landon Gibson Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Landon Gibson
    Landon Gibson Align Media

Here are the 31 winners since the inception of the award in 1997.

Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and PJ Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

YearRiderBrand
2026Landon GibsonHusqvarna
2025Enzo TemmermanKawasaki
2024Drew Adams Kawasaki
2023Daxton BennickYamaha
2022Caden BraswellGasGas
2021Levi KitchenYamaha
2020Stilez RobertsonHusqvarna
2019Jalek SwollHusqvarna
2018Derek DrakeKTM
2017Justin CooperYamaha
2016Chase SextonHonda
2015Benny BlossYamaha
2014RJ HampshireHonda
2013Matt BiscegliaHonda
2012Zach BellHonda
2011Justin BogleHonda
2010Jason AndersonKawasaki
2009Dean WilsonKawasaki
2008Darryn Durham and PJ LarsenDurham (Suzuki) & Larsen (Kawasaki)
2007Trey CanardHonda
2006Josh HillYamaha
2005Ryan VillopotoKawasaki
2004Mike AlessiHonda
2003Davi MillsapsSuzuki
2002Evan LaughridgeSuzuki
2001James StewartKawasaki
2000Ben RiddleSuzuki
1999Travis PastranaSuzuki
1998Billy PayneKawasaki
1997Nick WeyKawasaki

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners by Brand

OEMTotal Horizon Award Winners
Kawasaki9
Honda7
Suzuki5
Yamaha5
Husqvarna3
KTM1
GasGas1
Total31

Images by Align Media

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