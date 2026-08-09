Webb toasted his first race with Rick Ware Racing with a victory in Calgary but a thunderstorm midway through the final race followed by a heavy downpour brought an early end to the celebrations.
Webb, who raced as a wildcard in the 2025 Australian GP, has committed to the full season in what promises to be an exciting season.
Webb, powered by Star Racing, emerged victorious through a tough field that saw some thrilling battles.
He was leading in the Main Event when strong gusts caused tough blocks to blow across the track, bringing out the yellow flags, but as the wind intensified the race was stopped by the FIM with rider, spectator and staff safety in mind.
Speaking before a torrential then storm lashed the McMahon Stadium, Webb said: “It was sick, honestly it was beautiful to get in the win. It was pretty gnarly and as we see, the weather’s coming in, so we had a red flag, unfortunately, but I was really feeling good.”
His Rick Ware Racing teammate Justin Hill, who had set the pace in practice and qualifying, won the opening Sprint Race 1 and finished third on the night.
Hill came through a frantic few opening laps which saw defending SX1 world champion Jason Anderson crash out on the opening lap, while Vince Friese, who had set the early pace before his challenge faded, coming home in sixth place.
Webb battled past and into second place while he held off Dean Wilson, who was third to bring the Calgary crowd to their feet.
Having missed out on a win in the opening race, Webb produced a textbook ride in Sprint Race 2, as he oozed class, powering his way through the field with a controlled ride.
He jumped the whoops, kept the turns tight and make his moves stick. It was an eventful race for Christian Craig, who had a fall while Hill also fell on the opening lap.
The Rick Ware Racing rider was making his way back into contention for a top three finish when he was sandwiched by Wilson and Mitchell Harrison and dropped him to fifth place, while Jorge Zaragoza was second and Wilson in third.
As the Main Event was red flagged, the results from the opening two sprint races combined mean that Webb was crowned the winner of the event. Wilson was credited with second place due to him being classified higher in the second sprint race than Hill, who was level on 16 points.
Hill said: “I’ve been milking my comeback story since December of last year and I feel like I’m in a really good way with the decisions I’m making. I’m in a really good way with the team, with everybody I’m working with.
“I’m just so strongly supported all the way around and that’s the main thing right now. I just feel like if I just keep doing what I can do and stay healthy, we’re gonna be in this Championship 100%.”