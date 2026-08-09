Results Archive
MXGP of
Czech Republic
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
News
Results
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
Sat Aug 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Taylah McCutcheon
  3. Ariana Scovel Tavares
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 22
News
Full Schedule
Cooper Webb Wins Canadian GP to Kick Off WSX 2026

Cooper Webb Wins Canadian GP to Kick Off WSX 2026

August 9, 2026, 9:15am

Webb toasted his first race with Rick Ware Racing with a victory in Calgary but a thunderstorm midway through the final race followed by a heavy downpour brought an early end to the celebrations. 

Webb, who raced as a wildcard in the 2025 Australian GP, has committed to the full season in what promises to be an exciting season.

Webb, powered by Star Racing, emerged victorious through a tough field that saw some thrilling battles.

He was leading in the Main Event when strong gusts caused tough blocks to blow across the track, bringing out the yellow flags, but as the wind intensified the race was stopped by the FIM with rider, spectator and staff safety in mind.

Webb was on board his usual Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine for the WSX opener, but riding as part of the Rick Ware Racing team. It will be interesting to see him when the series resumes in October, as Webb is linked to a switch to Monster Energy Team Tedder Husqvarna for 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the U.S. He'll likely be on an Austrian bike once the SMX season concludes in September.
Webb was on board his usual Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine for the WSX opener, but riding as part of the Rick Ware Racing team. It will be interesting to see him when the series resumes in October, as Webb is linked to a switch to Monster Energy Team Tedder Husqvarna for 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the U.S. He'll likely be on an Austrian bike once the SMX season concludes in September. WSX
Press Release

Speaking before a torrential then storm lashed the McMahon Stadium, Webb said: “It was sick, honestly it was beautiful to get in the win. It was pretty gnarly and as we see, the weather’s coming in, so we had a red flag, unfortunately, but I was really feeling good.”

His Rick Ware Racing teammate Justin Hill, who had set the pace in practice and qualifying, won the opening Sprint Race 1 and finished third on the night.

Hill came through a frantic few opening laps which saw defending SX1 world champion Jason Anderson crash out on the opening lap, while Vince Friese, who had set the early pace before his challenge faded, coming home in sixth place.

Hill looked much better than in previous WSX rounds by jumping in with the RIck Ware Racing team.
Hill looked much better than in previous WSX rounds by jumping in with the RIck Ware Racing team. WSX

Webb battled past and into second place while he held off Dean Wilson, who was third to bring the Calgary crowd to their feet.

Having missed out on a win in the opening race, Webb produced a textbook ride in Sprint Race 2, as he oozed class, powering his way through the field with a controlled ride.

He jumped the whoops, kept the turns tight and make his moves stick. It was an eventful race for Christian Craig, who had a fall while Hill also fell on the opening lap.

The Rick Ware Racing rider was making his way back into contention for a top three finish when he was sandwiched by Wilson and Mitchell Harrison and dropped him to fifth place, while Jorge Zaragoza was second and Wilson in third.

Dean Wilson, riding in place of the injured Joey Savatgy, was good as usual, and Mitchell Harrison showed speed.
Dean Wilson, riding in place of the injured Joey Savatgy, was good as usual, and Mitchell Harrison showed speed. WSX

As the Main Event was red flagged, the results from the opening two sprint races combined mean that Webb was crowned the winner of the event. Wilson was credited with second place due to him being classified higher in the second sprint race than Hill, who was level on 16 points.

Hill said: “I’ve been milking my comeback story since December of last year and I feel like I’m in a really good way with the decisions I’m making. I’m in a really good way with the team, with everybody I’m working with.

“I’m just so strongly supported all the way around and that’s the main thing right now. I just feel like if I just keep doing what I can do and stay healthy, we’re gonna be in this Championship 100%.”

Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted