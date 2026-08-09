Webb toasted his first race with Rick Ware Racing with a victory in Calgary but a thunderstorm midway through the final race followed by a heavy downpour brought an early end to the celebrations.

Webb, who raced as a wildcard in the 2025 Australian GP, has committed to the full season in what promises to be an exciting season.

Webb, powered by Star Racing, emerged victorious through a tough field that saw some thrilling battles.

He was leading in the Main Event when strong gusts caused tough blocks to blow across the track, bringing out the yellow flags, but as the wind intensified the race was stopped by the FIM with rider, spectator and staff safety in mind.