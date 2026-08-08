Moto 3: 250 B

While Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing’s Tristan Prueitt had the hot hand coming into the final 250B moto, it was EBR Altus Performance Yamaha’s Tanner Dorman who was the rider to beat in the championship thanks to exceptional consistency.

As the gate dropped for the last moto it was Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Dane Pappas to put himself out front, followed by Altus Motorsports Yamaha’s Christopher Harris and Prueitt. Dorman started the moto in sixth.

Pappas showed stellar pace early on and established a multi-second lead. Sensing the moment, Prueitt made the move around Harris for second and looked to track down the Kawasaki.

As the moto approached the halfway point, Prueitt closed in on Pappas and erased the deficit to initiate a battle for the lead. The Husqvarna rider made a quick and decisive pass for the lead and proceeded to run away from the field. Behind them, Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha’s McKayden Fitch made an impressive charge to third after starting ninth.

An unexpected drop in Prueitt’s pace on the final lap brought Pappas back onto his rear fender to initiate a late battle for the win. Pappas looked to make the pass but ran out of time as Prueitt held on to take his second straight moto win by a half second. Fitch finished right behind them in third, while Dorman secured an uneventful fourth place finish to wrap up the championship. Hunter Racing Kawasaki’s Trinnytie Batchelor finished fifth.

Even though he missed out on a moto win, Dorman’s consistent 2-3-4 moto scores and nine points put him atop the overall standings by four points over Prueitt and his 11-1-1 finishes, with the first moto playing a significant factor in the overall outcome. Pappas rounded out the overall podium with 12-2-2 finishes and 16 points.





250 B Moto 3 Results

Tristan Prueitt / West Linn, Ore. / Husqvarna Dane Pappas / Loomis, Calif. / Kawasaki McKayden Fitch / Elbert, Colo. / Yamaha Tanner Dorman / Kerhonkson, N.Y. / Yamaha Trinnytie Batchelor / Mountain Home, Idaho / Kawasaki

Full Moto 3 Results



250 B Overall Podium (Moto Scores)

Tanner Dorman / Kerhonkson, N.Y. / Yamaha (2-3-4) Tristan Prueitt / West Linn, Ore. / Husqvarna (11-1-1) Dane Pappas / Loomis, Calif. / Kawasaki (12-2-2)

Final Overall Standings

Yamaha rider Tanner Dorman relied on consistent 2-3-4 finishes to take the 250 B title.

Moto 3: Women

The final Women moto was set to be a showdown between Dusty Rocks Yamaha's Jordan Jarvis, the most successful and experienced competitor in the class, and SLR Honda's Mayla Herrick, a budding star. A single point separated to duo coming into Friday, setting the stage for a winner-take-all third moto.

Herrick made the first move by grabbing the early lead to open the moto, with Triumph rider Hannah Hodges in second and Jarvis in third.

With a clear track ahead of her, Herrick sprinted and laid down the fastest lap of the moto to establish a three-second lead over Hodges, who was engaged in a fight with Jarvis for second.

Jarvis was able to make the pass on Hodges and faced a 4.8 second deficit to Herrick nearing the halfway point of the moto.

Despite Jarvis' best effort, Herrick's pace was simply too much to keep up with. The Honda rider was consistently the fastest rider on the track and soon her lead moved into the double digits.

Herrick was in a class of her own in the final moto and was never challenged on the way to her second moto win and arguably her cleanest race of the week. She crossed the finish line 14.3 seconds ahead of Jarvis, with Hodges in third, followed by Solid Rock Facilities Triumph's Lilly-Ann Pettus in fourth and Yamaha rider Tinley McCoy in fifth.

Herrick's victory and Jarvis' second-place finish officially left the pair tied atop the overall standings. By virtue of her win in the final moto, Herrick earned the tiebreaker to clinch the championship with 1-3-1 moto scores for five points. Jarvis settled for the runner-up spot with five points on 2-1-2 moto finishes, while Hodges enjoyed a consistent 3-2-3 effort with eight points to complete the podium.



Women Moto 3 Results

Full Moto 3 Results



Women Overall Podium (Moto Scores)

Final Overall Standings

Honda rider Mayla Herrick captured the Women's championship with 1-3-1 finishes.

Moto 3: 250 Pro Sport

As the most anticipated moto of the day it was fitting for the final gate drop of 250 Pro Sport to be positioned in the late afternoon. After ClubMX Yamaha's Ryder Malinoski and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Carson Wood traded moto wins, it was anyone's guess as to who might prevail with the duo separated by just two points, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Landon Gibson one additional point behind.

On the heels of his Open Pro Sport win the day prior, Gibson carried the momentum into 250 Pro Sport by charging to the lead out the gate. Wood gave pursuit from second with ClubMX Yamaha's Jesson Turner in third.

As he looked to make a pass on Wood, Turner hit his fellow Yamaha and went down, which ultimately forced him out of the race. That moved Roseville Motorsports Kawasaki's Nate Freehill up to third. Meanwhile, Malinoski was fighting his way forward from a ninth-place start.

Gibson and Wood showed impressive pace out front and were able to separate themselves from the rest of the field. Freehill then battled Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Max Shane for third, with Shane able to take over the position.

As the moto passed the halfway point, it appeared as though Gibson was able to withstand the threat from Wood, as the Yamaha rider gradually started to fall back. Behind them, Malinoski had clawed his way up to fourth and had his sights set on Shane for third.

Wood's pace dropped dramatically in the late stages of the moto, which allowed Gibson's lead to approach double digits. As this unfolded, Malinoski made the move around Shane for third with just a couple laps to go, which ultimately proved to be the championship deciding pass.

Gibson was dominant and stormed to the moto win by 12.9 seconds over Wood, with Malinoski charging hard to finish third.

With his late pass for third, Malinoski held on to a single-point advantage in the overall standings to clinch the championship. His 1-2-3 finishes and six points narrowly beat out Gibson (3-3-1) and Wood (4-1-2), who finished tied with seven points apiece. Gibson secured the runner-up spot by virtue of the Moto 3 tiebreaker, while Wood settled for third overall.



250 Pro Sport Moto 3 Results

Full Moto 3 Results



250 Pro Sport Overall Podium (Moto Scores)

Final Overall Standings

The fifth and final day from the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship can be seen exclusively on FloRacing. New subscriptions start at a monthly price of $39.99, but a strategically timed promotional discount is currently available for annual subscribers, which breaks down to $12.99 per month (8 months “free”).





2026 AMA Amateur National Motocross Champions (Friday)