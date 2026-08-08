Main image: Kameron Buckman (left), Landon Gibson (center) and Tristan Prueitt (right), photo by Willy Browning.

The following press release is from The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

AMA Congratulates Class Champions and Special Award Winners of 2026 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Landon Gibson earns 2026 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award after stellar week of racing

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The 2026 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, which ran Aug. 3-8 at the iconic Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., showcased the talent of the nation’s best amateur motocross competitors, with the AMA awarding No. 1 plates to 36 class champions.

In addition to class championships, the AMA also recognized four special award winners, which are decided based on the full week of racing. Most notably, the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which identifies the racer that shows the necessary skill and demeanor to excel as a professional, was awarded to Landon Gibson of Peachtree City, Ga.

“Each year, the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is a gratifying experience, as we get to watch racers of all ages live out their racing dreams,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “This event always provides incredible racing moments, but more importantly, it showcases the thriving motocross community and camaraderie within our sport.”

Gibson scored a pair of second-place finishes in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes, going on to win the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award. The highest honor an amateur racer can earn, this award is named after the late Nicky Hayden — an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer — who exemplified professionalism in racing with determination, grit and kindness that made him stand out as an individual.

Aside from the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, the AMA also recognized three other racers for their achievements throughout the week.

Tristan Prueitt of West Linn, Ore., earned the 2026 AMA Amateur Racer of the Year, racing to a victory in the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class.

The 2026 AMA Youth Racer of the Year went to Kameron Buckman of Live Oak, Fla., who surged to national championships in both the 65cc (7-9) and 65cc (7-9) Limited classes, winning all six motos he competed in.