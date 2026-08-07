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Watch: On Board Thursday Morning Junior (25+) Moto with Zach Osborne

August 7, 2026, 6:30pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

Ride along with Zach Osborne during Thursday morning's Junior (25+) moto win!

Osborne is making his return to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch and doing so in impressive fashion. The Beta brand ambassador won his first two motos of the week—Junior (25+) and then Open Pro Sport—before sweeping the Junior (25+) motos to take the title. He sits with 1-2 moto finishes in Open Pro Sport heading into Saturday's third moto. 

Filmed on an Insta360 Go Ultra.

Film/edit: Cam Cotter

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