Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from this week's center of the motocross world, Loretta Lynn's Ranch, where work on the world's largest collection of used tear-offs is ongoing. We're nearing the conclusion of the 45th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, with the first set of 36 different youth, amateur, and vet champions being crowned. The third and final set of motos started this morning, after seemingly non-stop racing beginning Tuesday morning. After a wet and sometime sloppy move-in last week, we've had near perfect weather since the motos started. As a result, the riders are seeing a very rough and competitive track. Surrounding it is a full house of families, spectators, industry folks, and an entire brigade of photographers and videographers, populating countless social pages and feeds. Loretta's is not only a big week for the racers, but a big week for aspiring media members too.
The first two champions crowned this morning—Jett Kellogg in 450 B and Brandon Haas in Vet (30+)—represent ClubMX (Haas actually owns it). And Colorado's Kellogg has been sitting on the fastest lap time of the week ever since the very first moto of the week back on Tuesday morning: 1:51.527. Granted, that was the smoothest the track would be all week, and the Pro Sport classes go when the track is at its absolute roughest by design. And the apparent champion-to-be in Open Pro Sport? That young whippersnapper Zach Osborne.
Yes, that Zach Osborne. The former AMA 250 and 450 Pro Motocross Champion is back at the Ranch (and back up to speed) some two decades after he last raced here as an amateur. Osborne, coincidentally, also won here in the two 450 Pro Motocross Championship rounds held here in 2020 during that crazy COVID-19 season. Osborne, who retired from professional racing a few years back, is one of several very fast former pros who returned to race in the three vet classes they are allowed to run—Junior 25+, Senior 40+, and Masters 50+—or the two Pro Sport classes. (There are two Sportsmen classes, Vet 30+ and Vet 45+.) Osborne is also likely to become the first Beta rider ever to win an AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship here at Loretta Lynn's.
Also returning this year is Andrew Short, Ezra Lusk, Jake Weimer, Jim Povolny, even Uncle Phil himself, Phil Nicoletti. They all have joined the long list of ex-pros who have returned to amateur status for this event, which goes back to Barry Higgins, who won the first Pro Motocross race back in 1972, and then raced the first Loretta Lynn's back in 1982. The list includes Tony DiStefano, the late Marty Smith, Mark Barnett, Tim Ferry, Robbie Reynard, Trampas Parker, Sebastien Tortelli, Mike Brown, and even the GOAT himself, Ricky Carmichael.
If Zach sticks to his plan, we may see him go back to be a pro again for the last three rounds of the current Pro Motocross Championship, racing at Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman. If so, Osborne would have to wait until 2028 to race at Loretta Lynn's again, but he said this is the last time around anyway, given all of the commitment and work it took for not only him but his wife and three kids.
Of course the real focus of the race is on the riders at the other end of the age spectrum, the prospects. The ranks for the Pro Sport and B classes, the Schoolboys and Superminis, the 85cc and 65cc divisions, are full of promising young riders hoping to make an impression on all of the OEM and industry representatives, while also seeing how they stack up with kids from all over the country and, in more and more cases, riders from all over the world. We have some fast young riders here from Canada, Japan, France, Mexico, and more.
The week here at the ranch is so full of cool stories and happenings and activities that it's hard to go over all of them here. From the rise of super fast young prospects like California's Jaydin Smart, Florida's Kameron Buckman, Levi Leddy, and Chase Moynihan, North Carolina's Hannah Jamison, Oklahoma's Noxx Lewin, Texas's Darren Pine, Michigan's Joey Vicari, New York's Hudson Vagele, and many, many more. And as I'm typing this, Canada's Mason Murray just won the Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) class, setting off a cool celebration with his family and sponsors.
History was made yesterday when Yumena Berning became the first girl to ever win a moto in an "open" class when she topped the 65cc (10-11) class. Berning, who hails from California, led from start to finish in a class full of very fast boys. She put another crack in the class ceiling, just as Raycin Kyler did last year when she won the 65 (10-11) Limited title last year with 4-2-2 moto scores. Berning also finished second in each of her other three motos so far this week, and is tied with Texan Ryder Annison going into the last moto, where it will be winner-take-all between them.
If you're wondering how Kyler is doing, she's at the youngest end of 85cc racing now, so this is a learning year. Both Raycin and Yumena, as well as Hannah Jamison and many of the other girls racing here, will almost certainly one day be on the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship circuit and competing in Pro Motocross.
Ryan Villopoto is also here, but unlike the other former pros, he's just working with his sons Brax and Gage, who are racing in the 65cc class. The little Villopotos are just getting into racing, and it's fun to see Ryan coaching and cheering for them. Gage grabbed a holeshot from the far inside yesterday and RV was every bit as ecstatic as he was when he was winning all of those SX and MX titles. Andrew Short's son is also racing, as is Ezra Lusk's. Coincidentally, both are named Hudson.
When the racing is over each day, that's when things get really busy. There are all kinds of different activities, from team dinners to Radio Fox to the Monster Energy Freestyle Show to a dog show tonight. There's the On Track prom, as well as graduation. The beer tent is always an option, and of course countless hours are spent in the creek that runs through the whole campground. And if you've ever been here, you know that there's an endless parade of golf carts and electric bikes cruising around. Vurbmoto and Moto Playground have all kinds of things going on, as do all of the sponsors and teams.
If you want to see all of the results so far, check out this link to the full results page.
Frenchman Tim Lopes. Davey Coombs Brandon Haas with Yamaha's Donnie Luce. Davey Coombs #31 is Easton Graves and #29 is Brayton Kreglow. Davey Coombs Villopotos. Davey Coombs #44 is Harris Huzienga in Junior 25+, alongside #12 Jake Weimer. Davey Coombs #44 is Harris Huzienga in Junior 25+, alongside #12 Jake Weimer. Davey Coombs #70 Tristan Pruett Davey Coombs Davey Coombs #27 Weston Otto, #19 Brim Brockmueller, and #8 Jaydin Smart Davey Coombs Davey Coombs Davey Coombs Phil Nicoletti Davey Coombs
One week from now, all of the motos will be archived to watch for free on RacerTV.com and the RacerTV YouTube. Meantime, FloSports is airing the motos live (and next year they will stream all of the LLMX regionals, as well as all of the other American motocross majors). Plus, all of the major media outlets are posting updates, photos, videos and more—too many for me to list here.
And Flo Sports decided to create a bonus fund for every class where the overall winner will receive $1,000, second-place earns $500, and third is good for a $250 bonus.
Unfortunately, today's Racerhead is slightly abbreviated, as I'm doing a dozen different jobs down here, Jason Weigandt is burning the midnight oil as race announcer, Weege Show host, Radio Fox co-host, and more, Steve Matthes is on his way to Canada for the Calgary WSX, Matty Rice is constantly populating all of the social media platforms, Mitch Kendra is still on the IR and jumping in when he can, and Pro Motocross is off for the week. But Jason Thomas did check in, so let's go there...
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
Another weekend off as most of the racing world is tuned into all things western Tennessee. The networking GP of the year has come and gone as Jeffrey Herlings and Camden McLellan dominated the Lommel sand. I was sad to miss it this year but the time off and not flying 12,000 miles wasn't terrible, either. After this weekend, Loretta's ‘26 will be a memory and all focus will shift towards the stretch run both at home and abroad. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship has three rounds left before the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs kick-off. The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) only has five rounds left, too, of which the last three are the in far off lands that makes travel agents shudder logistically. A long year of racing now has light at the end of the tunnel as to crowning champions. It feels like just a few days ago we were antsy with excitement about Anaheim 1. In a few short months, we will be again.
One big topic that will continue to pick up steam is what Team USA will look like. With so many uncertainties, it's difficult to predict how realistic the team's chances of a podium will be. The EU teams know Ernée well and will be ready for payback after the Australians have won back-to-back in ‘24 and ‘25. With the Lawrences taking October and November off, the win truly feels wide open. The French will be great on home soil, the Belgians could be ready for primetime, and the Dutch might have the two best MXGP riders at the moment with Lucas Coenen temporarily sidelined. Lots of parity at the front this year which leads to how will Team USA stack up? Will Haiden Deegan agree to go? Can Eli Tomac find his best form by decision time? If Justin Cooper comes out firing at Unadilla, does he immediately re-enter the convo? Would Kawi send Garrett Marchbanks? With RJ Hampshire bowing out due to switching teams, Aaron Plessinger switching teams, Chase Sexton injured (and out until 2027), and Cooper Webb doing the WSX thing, what's the play? Then, we have the 250 to consider. Will Kawi support Levi Kitchen if chosen? Is Chance Hymas going to get the nod after missing out in recent years? Is J-Coop on a 250 again a realistic option? Team USA is filled with questions at a race that will be an ambush waiting to happen. In the end, we will have a team, and I will support it to the end. Make no mistake, though, it's going to be an uphill climb at that track. Anyone deciding to go will have to be ready for a fight from the first lap until the sun sets Sunday evening. Maybe that's how it's supposed to be, anyway. I don't expect the team to get announced until Ironman, but Mike Pelletier has some navigating to do between now and then.
CALGARY (Matthes)
This is coming to you from the front seat of my rental car in Calgary, Alberta, Canada where practice and press conferences have concluded for the first round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) which takes place tomorrow. The track’s got a unique dirt surface, sort of a top soil to it and the crew needs to get busy watering it…a LOT. But the whoops and finish line are big, no doubt about that.
It’s a series that’s still feeling itself out a little bit and hasn’t decided what it wants to be just yet. After all, after this round there’s two months off before round two. The schedule is still in a bit of a flux as well but they’re trying to make it work, I just don’t know if they will just yet. I’ve been to three of the four series openers and like I said, it’s a bit different as the organizers seem to want to take on the USA establishment a bit but yet, not really? Stay tuned. Some other news and notes:
-Cameron McAdoo will be on Quad Lock Honda next year on a 250 but for now, he’s still on Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. The Quad Lock guys had to rent Cam his full race bike for the weekend and he’s got his green machine over on the Honda team, which looks a bit strange. When the series picks back up, he’ll ride red. Interestingly, McAdoo said he could’ve stayed at PC but wanted to try something new after a few years of speed and injures so he’s relocating to the East Coast after the SMX Playoffs to start a new chapter of his career.
-The Stark Varg E-bike is back in the series for the second year and team manager Sebastian Tortelli told me that the biggest improvements they made with the bike is in the cooling department. He also mentioned they still need to be better in the whoops as the electric bikes don’t have the crankshaft momentum to help things out. He also said the bikes will be better at starts this year.
-Mike Alessi is back! MCR drafted him as a fill-in for just this round and it’s been a while since Mike raced a full blown SX. He said he had no hesitation and wanted to jump right in. Also, Mike’s 39 years old and we’re all getting old folks.
-Dean Wilson is here as a fill-in for Joey Savtagy at Quad Lock Honda and then he’ll also do round two as a wild card rider in the UK. Wilson’s from Scotland of course but he grew up in Calgary so this is a bit of a homecoming for him.
-Dustin Pipes knows his teams 250 WSX results haven’t been that good but he said in the press conference that they’ve made some bike improvements for this year for Kyle Peters and Crockett Meyers so stay tuned.
Also people, stay tuned to Racer X socials for updates throughout the day of the WSX opener!
Bike Intro: 2027 Honda CRF450R First Ride and Initial Impressions
Last week, our guys Steve Matthes and Kris Keefer got to test the all-new generation Honda CRF450R at Spring Creek Motocross Park in Minnesota. With the embargo on the video still on hold during last week's Racerhead, make sure to check out the video below to hear the duo's thoughts. And, honestly, who wears YAMAHA GEAR to a HONDA event, Steve?!
Randomly Interesting Stats of the Week (DC)
With Pro Motocross on a break, we turn to MXGP and the season continuing to crater on the Coenen brothers, ever since the star turns here in America. Lucas Coenen once again could not go at the MXGP of Flanders at Lommel, the notorious sand track in Belgium. At full speed, he likely would have battled for the win. Unfortunately, he could not compete after still feeling the effects from his qualifying crash in Great Britian. That means that since Southwick, the former runaway points leader has scored zero points over six motos in Great Britain, Czech Republic, and Belgium. At the same time his rival, Honda HRC Petrona's Jeffrey Herlings has won every moto, earning 177 points over three rounds (counting Saturday qualifiers) while Coenen has not earned anything due to his injury. Herlings now leads Romain Febvre by 104 points (675-571).
In MX2 Sacha Coenen continues to battle through the pain from the collarbone he broke while winning Southwick and then having it plated. He did not finish on the podium in either moto in Lommel, while Triumph's Camden McLellan went 1-1 for the win. Triumph riders have now won five rounds in a row in this class, as series points leader Guillem Farres went 3-2 in Lommel to extend his lead over Sacha to 47 points (668-621) with five rounds to go.
And speaking of MXGP, the AMA's top women's rider, Lachlan "LaLa" Turner, will enter the upcoming Grand Prix of Australia as a wildcard entry in the FIM Women's Motocross World Championship. Turner, who is the two-time WMX Champion here in the U.S., as well as the current USA WMX points leader, will replicate the trip made by reigning WMX World Champion Lotte Van Drunen, only going in the opposite direction. Van Drunen took advantage of a break in the MXGP schedule to enter the Thunder Valley and High Point WMX rounds and finished third the second time out behind Australia's Charli Cannon and Turner. The race in Australia (Cannon's home country) will take place on September 18-20. And congrats to Turner for her championship in the Australian WMX series, after she was able to defeat the seven-time Australian WMX Champion Cannon. Turner and Cannon have battled a ton over the last two years and have produced some really exciting races for fans all around the globe!
Hey, Watch It!
Carson Brown: The CRAZIEST Motorcycle Event in America
Inside Big Cedar Lodge: Malcolm Stewart Tours a Big Cedar Lodge Cabin
Malinoski and Turner Battle in 250 Pro Sport | Moto 1 Highlights
Buttery went to Washougal for this look:
Weege Show 1 from Loretta Lynn's:
Weege Show 2 from Loretta Lynn's:
Zach Osborne P1 Jr. 25+ Moto 2, 2026 Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Motocross Championship 8/6/26
Thanks for reading Racerhead! See you at the races.