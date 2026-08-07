CALGARY (Matthes)

This is coming to you from the front seat of my rental car in Calgary, Alberta, Canada where practice and press conferences have concluded for the first round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) which takes place tomorrow. The track’s got a unique dirt surface, sort of a top soil to it and the crew needs to get busy watering it…a LOT. But the whoops and finish line are big, no doubt about that.

It’s a series that’s still feeling itself out a little bit and hasn’t decided what it wants to be just yet. After all, after this round there’s two months off before round two. The schedule is still in a bit of a flux as well but they’re trying to make it work, I just don’t know if they will just yet. I’ve been to three of the four series openers and like I said, it’s a bit different as the organizers seem to want to take on the USA establishment a bit but yet, not really? Stay tuned. Some other news and notes:

-Cameron McAdoo will be on Quad Lock Honda next year on a 250 but for now, he’s still on Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. The Quad Lock guys had to rent Cam his full race bike for the weekend and he’s got his green machine over on the Honda team, which looks a bit strange. When the series picks back up, he’ll ride red. Interestingly, McAdoo said he could’ve stayed at PC but wanted to try something new after a few years of speed and injures so he’s relocating to the East Coast after the SMX Playoffs to start a new chapter of his career.

-The Stark Varg E-bike is back in the series for the second year and team manager Sebastian Tortelli told me that the biggest improvements they made with the bike is in the cooling department. He also mentioned they still need to be better in the whoops as the electric bikes don’t have the crankshaft momentum to help things out. He also said the bikes will be better at starts this year.

-Mike Alessi is back! MCR drafted him as a fill-in for just this round and it’s been a while since Mike raced a full blown SX. He said he had no hesitation and wanted to jump right in. Also, Mike’s 39 years old and we’re all getting old folks.

-Dean Wilson is here as a fill-in for Joey Savtagy at Quad Lock Honda and then he’ll also do round two as a wild card rider in the UK. Wilson’s from Scotland of course but he grew up in Calgary so this is a bit of a homecoming for him.

-Dustin Pipes knows his teams 250 WSX results haven’t been that good but he said in the press conference that they’ve made some bike improvements for this year for Kyle Peters and Crockett Meyers so stay tuned.

Also people, stay tuned to Racer X socials for updates throughout the day of the WSX opener!