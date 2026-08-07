Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Thursday
The following press release is from MX Sports:
Class Championships Take Shape on Day 3 at Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
Full Slate of Second Motos Establish Title Scenarios
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — One of the most pivotal days of the week headlined Thursday's action at the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL, as a full slate of second motos established the title scenarios for the impending third motos. Day 3 featured 24 motos amidst the hottest temperatures thus far, which added another challenging factor to the competition.
2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship:
Day 3 Highlights
Moto 2: Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
- The second moto began with Bud Racing KTM's Tim Lopes out front, followed by B's Moto Lab Husqvarna's Landon Lee and AR Refinish Solutions KTM's Owen Strawn.
- As Lopes continued to lead and built an advantage of around five seconds, several riders traded positions behind him. FXR Husqvarna's Tucker Couette joined the fray and took hold of a podium spot, while ClubMX KTM's Joey Vicari did the same after starting 11th.
- Vicari showed incredible pace and fought his way into second, where he and Lopes proceeded to exchange fast laps through the middle of the moto. As the race wore on, Vicari began to close in and took chunks out of his deficit with each lap.
- Vicari was able to completely erase Lopes' lead and then made a quick pass to seize control of the moto with just a couple laps to go.
- Following an incredible charge, Vicari completed his 10 position improvement to take his second moto win of the week by 2.8 seconds over Lopes. Couette followed in a distant third, with Suzuki RMArmy's Chase Brennan in fourth and Lynks Racing KTM's Whalyn Ballenger in fifth.
- With the win, Vicari vaulted to the top of the overall standing entering the final moto. He holds a three-point lead over GASGAS rider Eidan Steinbrecher, the Moto 1 winner who finished seventh in Moto 2.
Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Moto 2 Results
- Joey Vicari / Oxford, Mich. / KTM
- Tim Lopes / Bordeaux, France / KTM
- Tucker Couette / Maple Lake, Minn. / Husqvarna
- Chase Brennan / Winchester, Calif. / Suzuki
- Whalyn Ballenger / Naples, Fla. / KTM
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: Junior (25+)
- Zach Osborne's welcome return to racing continued on Thursday with the second Junior moto. The Liqui Moly Beta rider opened the race with the holeshot and took an assertive hold of the lead. Fittingly, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Phil Nicoletti soon settled in behind his longtime friend in second, as he has in every moto thus far.
- Osborne's lead settled in at around three seconds over Nicoletti until the halfway point, when the former Pro Motocross Champion began to pull away and moved out to an advantage of more than 10 seconds.
- While the lead pair pulled away from the field, ClubMX Yamaha's Brandon Haas fought his way into third just past the halfway point after starting fifth.
- Back out front, Osborne enjoyed his most dominant moto yet with a wire-to-wire performance that was never in doubt. He took the checkered flag 8.7 seconds ahead of Nicoletti, with Haas well back in third. Full Throttle Motorsports KTM's Harris Huizenga finished fourth, with Yamaha Jud Wisdom in fifth.
- With Osborne's back-to-back moto wins and Nicoleeti's pair of runner-up finishes, they enter the third and final moto separated by two points.
Junior (25+) Moto 2 Results
- Zach Osborne / Clermont, Fla. / Beta
- Phil Nicoletti / Bethel, N.Y. / Husqvarna
- Brandon Haas / Chesterfield, S.C. / Yamaha
- Harris Huizenga / Bismarck, N.D. / KTM
- Jud Wisdom / Lawrenceburg, Tenn. / Yamaha
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: 250 B
- The second 250 B moto got underway with The Shoals MX Kawasaki's Caleb Wood out front with the early lead over Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Tristan Prueitt and Thor KTM's Tomi Doble.
- Pruett applied pressure on Wood from the outset of the moto and took over the top spot on the second lap. On the same lap, fellow Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Brennon Harrison, the Moto 1 winner, moved forward from a fourth-place start to take control of second.
- The Husqvarna duo asserted themselves out front as Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Dane Pappas gave pursuit from third.
- Prueitt started to extend his lead over Harrison as the moto approached its halfway point, then Harrison went down and lost several positions. Pappas moved into second, while Rob's Performance KTM's Ryder Skodras and EBR Altus Performance Yamaha's Tanner Dorman battled for third.
- It was all Prueitt the rest of the way as he claimed his second moto win of the week by a margin of 7.1 seconds over Pappas, with Dorman getting the better of Skodras to finish third. Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's McKayden Fitch rounded out the top five.
- Despite having yet to win a moto, Dorman's consistency has moved him atop the overall standings entering the final moto. He holds a three-point lead over Skodras.
250 B Moto 2 Results
- Tristan Prueitt / West Linn, Ore. / Husqvarna
- Dane Pappas / Loomis, Calif. / Kawasaki
- Tanner Dorman / Kerhonkson, N.Y. / Yamaha
- Ryder Skodras / Sussex, Wis. / KTM
- McKayden Fitch / Elbert, Colo. / Yamaha
KTM rider Joey Vicari took a big moto win in Mini Sr. 1 that moved him atop the overall standings. Align Media Beta rider Zach Osborne made it back-to-back moto wins in the Junior class. Align Media Husqvarna rider Tristan Prueitt took the Moto 2 win in 250 B. Align Media Yamaha rider Jordan Jarvis now sits atop the overall standings after her Moto 2 victory. Align Media KTM rider Jackson Vick prevailed with the win in a wild second moto in Supermini 1. Align Media KTM rider Beckham Smith captured a big moto win to put the class title within reach. Align Media Husqvarna rider Trisan Prueitt sits in control of his own destiny following two moto wins. Align Media Husqvarna rider Landon Gordon broke through with his first moto win of the week. Align Media Cobra rider Yumena Berning took a historic moto win for females racing in open divisions. Align Media
Moto 2: Women
- The second Women's moto saw Dusty Rocks Yamaha's Jordan Jarvis put herself at the front of the field, followed by KTM rider Piper Bell and SLR Honda's Mayla Herrick, the Moto 1 winner.
- The clear track allowed Jarvis to open a two-second lead over Herrick, who made the move around Bell into second. As she closed in on Jarvis and began to apply pressure for the lead Herrick appeared to experience an issue with her motorcycle, which dramatically slowed her pace and allowed Jarvis to sprint away.
- Jarvis quickly moved out neatly 15 seconds clear of the field as Herrick gave up second to Triumph rider Hannah Hodges. Herrick continued to lose ground and briefly dropped to fourth before reclaiming third. She later shared she faced an apparent throttle issue with her Honda.
- Without any pressure from behind, Jarvis' lead continued to grow. She took an assertive moto win by 20.4 seconds. Behind her, drama ensued on the final lap as Hodges encounter misfortune and allowed Herrick to move back into second. The Triumph rider regrouped and made a charge on the final stretch to nab a runner-up finish at the line and drop Herrick to third. Solid Rock Facilities Triumph's Lilly-Ann Pettus was fourth, with Senge Yamaha's Tinley McCoy in fifth.
- After trading moto wins, Jarvis carries a one-point lead over Herrick, setting the stage for a winner-take-all battle in the final moto.
Women Moto 2 Results
- Jordan Jarvis / Leesburg, Fla. / Yamaha
- Hannah Hodges / Pierson, Fla. / Triumph
- Mayla Herrick / Thornton, Colo. / Honda
- Lilly-Ann Pettus / Hanceville, Ala. / Triumph
- Tinley McCoy / Brighton, Tenn. / Yamaha
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: Supermini 1 (12-15)
- Coming into the day Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Easton Graves had been the class of the Supermini field and that continued to begin the second Supermini 1 moto as he paced the field out the gate with JK Powersports KTM's Jackson Vick and Husqvarna rider Maddox Temmerman in tow.
- A miscue by Graves on the second lap nearly took him to the ground and handed the lead to Vick. Graves continued in second and began his pursuit of Vick as Temmerman lurked in third.
- Graves hounded his KTM rival for several laps and appeared to have an edge in pace, as Temmerman slotted in right behind the top two. Suddenly, Temmerman made a quick and surprising pass on Graves for second. From there Graves lost touch with the top two and later confirmed he was battling an issue with his motorcycle and focused on getting to the finish line.
- Once into second, Temmerman closed in on Vick and took the lead with a few laps to go. As he looked to sprint away, the Husqvarna rider tangled with a lapped rider and went down, which moved Vick back into the lead.
- Vick carried on to take the moto win by 3.6 seconds over Temmerman, who gave it all he had to try and put in a late challenge. Graves nursed his motorcycle home in third, with Triangle Cycles bLUcRU Yamaha's Cooper Johnson in fourth and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's Tayce Morgan in fifth.
- With one moto remaining, Vick holds a two-point lead over Johnson in the overall standings.
Supermini 1 (12-15) Moto 2 Results
- Jackson Vick / Highland Village, Texas / KTM
- Maddox Temmerman / Visalia, Calif. / Husqvarna
- Easton Graves / Walker, La. / Husqvarna
- Cooper Johnson / White Oak, Pa. / Yamaha
- Tayce Morgan / Groveland, Fla. / Yamaha
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: 85cc (10-12) Limited
- The second moto kicked off with KTM Orange Brigade KTM's Beckham Smith at the front of the field, followed by Roofman KTM's Parker Beckington and Windgassen Landscape KTM's Luke Shelton.
- With a clear track in hand, Smith quickly pulled away from the field to a gap of nearly 10 seconds. Beckington asserted his hold of second for several laps but was then forced to contend with Mendid MX GASGAS' Nolan Cobb. After starting 10th, Cobb battled his way into third and quickly tracked down Beckington to take over second at the halfway point of the moto.
- Beckington's time in third place was short lived as MotoBros KTM's Anderson Waldele took control of the position to move into podium contention following a 12th-place start.
- Smith never faltered and completed a wire-to-wire performance for his first moto win of the week. He took the checkered flag 9.6 seconds ahead of Cobb while Waldele rounded out the top three. Beckington ended up fourth, with JM Racing GASGAS' Jayce Owen in fifth.
- Moto 1 winner Jaydin Smart never factored into the second moto, as the Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha rider endured through a tough start that left him in 38th place following a multi-rider crash on the opening lap. He managed to pass 20 riders in an impressive climb through the field, finishing 18th.
- Smith's win combined with Smart's difficult moto, has put the KTM rider into a tie atop the overall standings with Waldele. They'll face off in a winner-take-all battle in the final moto.
85cc (10-12) Limited Moto 2 Results
- Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM
- Nolan Cobb / Palm Harbor, Fla. / KTM
- Anderson Waldele / Lizella, Ga. / KTM
- Parker Beckington / Saline, Mich. / KTM
- Jayce Owen / New Waverly, Texas / GASGAS
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
- The second Schoolboy 2 moto got underway with Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Tristan Prueitt out front, followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Dane Pappas and Hunter Racing Kawasaki's Trinnytie Batchelor.
- Brimming with confidence from his moto win earlier in the day, Prueitt opened up a lead of more than four seconds after just a couple laps. Pappas, meanwhile, kept Prueitt in his sights but didn't have the pace to gain on the lead.
- Batchelor soon found himself in a battle with United Motorsports Kawasaki's Wyatt Duff, who successfully made the pass and never looked back.
- Out front, Prueitt extended his lead late and completed a dominant performance for his second moto win of the day. He finished 8.8 seconds ahead of Pappas, with Duff in third. Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's McKayden Fitch was fourth, while Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Brennon Harrison rounded out the top five.
- With a pair of moto wins Prueitt enjoys a comfortable five-point lead in the overall standings heading into the final moto.
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Moto 2 Results
- Tristan Prueitt / West Linn, Ore. / Husqvarna
- Dane Pappas / Loomis, Calif. / Kawasaki
- Wyatt Duff / Lexington, Ky. / Kawasaki
- McKayden Fitch / Elbert, Colo. / Yamaha
- Brennon Harrison / Jacksonville, Fla. / Husqvarna
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: Open Pro Sport
- Liqui Moly Beta's Zach Osborne entered the second Open Pro Sport moto looking to keep his undefeated status intact. When the gate dropped to begin Moto 2 he put himself in prime position to do just that by grabbing hold of the early lead ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Phil Nicoletti. The friendly rivals engaged in a spirited battle on the opening lap, with Nicoletti able to get into the lead briefly before he went down in front of the entire field. While he escaped injury, his race was over.
- As Osborne regained control of the lead, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Landon Gibson slotted into second.
- Osborne held the lead comfortably, but Gibson kept him honest throughout the moto, keeping within a couple seconds of the Beta rider. Behind them, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Kade Johnson fought his way into third.
- While his lead hovered in the same range, Osborne appeared well in control of the moto. However, after he narrowly avoided a crash late in the race the slowed momentum opened the door for Gibson to seize control of the lead with just past the halfway point. Osborne stayed close initially, but eventually lost touch and dropped back.
- Behind them, ClubMX Yamaha's Ryder Malinoski made an impressive climb from 14th off the start to third.
- Gibson charged to his first moto win by 26.4 seconds over Osborne, with Malinoski in third, just ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Carson Wood. ClubMX Yamaha's Jesson Turner rounded out the top five.
- Osborne holds a commanding six-point lead over Gibson in the overall standing head into the final moto.
Open Pro Sport Moto 2 Results
- Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Ga. / Husqvarna
- Zach Osborne / Abingdon, Va. / Beta
- Ryder Malinoski / Wyoming, Minn. / Yamaha
- Carson Wood / Zephyrhills, Fla. / Yamaha
- Jesson Turner / Lockesburg, Ark. / Yamaha
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: 65cc (10-11)
- The second 65cc moto proved to be a historic one, thanks to an incredible performance by Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Yumena Berning. As the gate dropped to begin the moto, Berning positioned herself out front ahead of Altus Motorsports Cobra's Ryder Annison.
- The top two riders in the class engaged in a closely contested, tense battle, never separated by more than two seconds. They were closely pursued by B's Moto Lab KTM's Tucker Tix, who kept both riders in front of him honest.
- Despite the persistent pressure from Annison, Berning rode with the composure of a veteran and never put a wheel wrong. Annison was equally impressive, with Tix sitting within striking distance throughout.
- Annison dug deep to make a final run at Berning on the last lap, but came up short. Berning took a historic win for a female in an open division, ending out Annison by 0.33 at the line. Tix finished third, with Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Jax Baker in fourth and TCD Racing KTM's Levi Leddy in fifth.
- With one moto win and runner-up finish apiece, Berning and Annison sit tied atop the overall standings and will face off in a winner-take-all showdown for the title in the third moto.
65cc (10-11) Moto 2 Results
- Yumena Berning / Pleasanton, Calif. / Cobra
- Ryder Annison / Blossom, Texas / Cobra
- Tucker Tix / Glenburn, N.D. / KTM
- Jax Baker / Leland, Ill. / Cobra
- Levi Leddy / Oxford, Fla. / KTM
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
2026 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Day 4 Winners
125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Noxx Lewin / Chandler, Okla. / KTM
Masters (50+): Ezra Lusk / Kingston, Ga. / Yamaha
250 C: Evan Witham / Carmel, Maine / Kawasaki
College (18-24): Mason Nettleton / Clinton, Conn. / KTM
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Evan Witham / Carmel, Maine / Kawasaki
65cc (7-9): Kameron Buckman / Live Oak, Fla. / Husqvarna
450 B Limited: Braxtyn Mes / Thomasville, Ga. / KTM
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Hudson Vagele / Selkirk, N.Y. / Yamaha
Senior (45+): Martin Garcia / Colima, Mexico / KTM
250 C Limited: Ole Darling / Bend, Ore. / KTM
Girls (11-16): Hannah Jamison / Fayetteville, N.C. / Husqvarna
Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd: Anthony Puglisi Jr. / Wesley Chapel, Fla. / Yamaha
Micro-E (4-7) Limited: Rydin Williams / Brooksville, Fla. / Cobra
Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Kruz Galvan / Norman, Okla. / Cobra
Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Robert Fender / Douglas, Ga. / Cobra
Day 4 from the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship can be seen exclusively on FloRacing. New subscriptions start at a monthly price of $39.99, but a strategically timed promotional discount is currently available for annual subscribers, which breaks down to $12.99 per month (8 months “free”).
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
- Facebook: @LorettaLynnMX
- Instagram: @LorettaLynnMX
- Youtube: @OfficialRacerTV
- X: @LorettaLynnMX