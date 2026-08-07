The following press release is from MX Sports:

Class Championships Take Shape on Day 3 at Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Full Slate of Second Motos Establish Title Scenarios

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — One of the most pivotal days of the week headlined Thursday's action at the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL, as a full slate of second motos established the title scenarios for the impending third motos. Day 3 featured 24 motos amidst the hottest temperatures thus far, which added another challenging factor to the competition.

Full Event Results