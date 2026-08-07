The opening round of the six-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Canadian GP in McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Canada.
If you live in the USA, you can tune into beIN SPORTS to watch it live.
Check out the post below to see how to watch the event.
TV | Online Schedule
Live Timing
Other Links
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Race Day Schedule
Times local to Calgary, Canada (Mountain Daylight Time)
Canadian GP Entry List
Track Map
2025 Championship
SX1 Championship
SX2 Championship
Main image courtesy of WSX