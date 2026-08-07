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How to Watch World Supercross Canadian GP

How to Watch World Supercross Canadian GP

August 7, 2026, 1:20pm
Alberta, Canada WSX Canadian GPFIM World Supercross Championship

The opening round of the six-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Canadian GP in McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Canada.

If you live in the USA, you can tune into beIN SPORTS to watch it live.

Check out the post below to see how to watch the event.

TV | Online Schedule

Live Timing

WSX Live Timing Page

Other Links

WSX Website

Full WSX Entry Lists

Racer X WSX Content

WSX Rules

Racer X Canadian GP Race Page

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Race Day Schedule

Times local to Calgary, Canada (Mountain Daylight Time)

Canadian GP Entry List

Track Map

2025 Championship

SX1 Championship

SX2 Championship

Main image courtesy of WSX

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