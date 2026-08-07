The following press release is from MX Sports:

FloSports Contributes More Than $60,000 to Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Championship Contingency

New Investment Rewards Top Finishers Across Every Class at the World's Most Prestigious Amateur Race

AUSTIN, Texas – In the first year of FloRacing’s exclusive coverage of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, it was announced that FloSports, parent company of FloRacing, will contribute more than $60,000 towards the event’s championship contingency for increased racer payouts. The decision reinforces a commitment by FloSports to grow grassroots motocross and reward those athletes who make the sport special.

As part of the enhanced championship contingency program, the top three finishers in every championship class will receive the following payouts facilitated by MX Sports in the form of contingency gift cards: 1st Place: $1,000 2nd Place: $500 3rd Place: $250 The increased championship contingency comes as FloSports begins a new era alongside MX Sports, bringing unprecedented visibility to amateur motocross through comprehensive live coverage on FloRacing.

"Loretta Lynn's is the pinnacle of amateur motocross, where the next generation of stars have a chance to shine," said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder of FloSports. "We’re honored to be here and support these young athletes and further invest in the sport.”

“We’re honored that FloSports sees the value in amateur motocross and the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship,” said Tim Cotter, Director, MX Sports. “This investment is a testament to their commitment to the sport, their partnership with MX Sports, and their mission to elevate the American Motocross Majors.”

The 45th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is being showcased in its entirety on FloRacing, with all 108 motos streamed live from Loretta Lynn's Ranch. Through FloSports' recently announced partnership with MX Sports, the world's largest amateur motocross event is reaching its largest audience ever, with additional coverage available free on the FloRacing 24/7 streaming channel.

The event adds to a roster of world-class motorcycle races, including Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) and AMA EnduroCross. FloRacing will support the lineup with extensive coverage across its editorial and social channels, to build out the storylines and elevate the racers risking it all in every race.

In total, FloRacing provides access to more than 1,800 events, from NASCAR to short track, sprint cars, and dirt, todrag racing, late model and more, all year long, making it the essential destination for any motorsports fan. The service has generated more than 330 million total video views and nearly 15 million social media engagements in the first half of 2026 alone.

In December 2025, FloSports launched the FloRacing 24/7 Channel to give motorsports fans free access to the best FloRacing events from NASCAR, the High Limit Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, USAC Racing, and others. So far this year, the FloRacing 24/7 Channel has earned more than 10 million live views for the races it streamed.

To watch and learn more about FloRacing visit https://www.floracing.com/signup