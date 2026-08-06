Ty Gibbs: “I think we can win this title, for sure”

Gibbs also explained his relationship with former world class supercross racers Brayton and O’Mara.

“Yeah, they are moto guys,” pointed out Gibbs. “I grew up around Justin Brayton and Johnny, as well. Justin rode for my dad for a long time in supercross. I just grew up around them. I wanted to take my program to the next level and got Justin helping me out and Johnny guiding our path on the program. Johnny has a huge mountain bike background. He’s one of the core guys and one of the best American guys to ever do it on the world tour. Those guys have really been helping me out. They keep me locked in to my program. It’s been so much fun.”

Does any of his training program and the physical fitness work performed during the week actually find its way over to the Cup car on any given race weekend?

“Yeah, I think it does,” nodded Gibbs. “I think it really helps. I think that mountain biking is an endurance sport and I believe our sport is an endurance sport, so I think it helps. Mainly, I just do it for fun because I just really have a passion for bikes. Bikes have taught me a lot in my life. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without the bikes.”

Up next for Ty Gibbs will be this Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” enthused Gibbs. “The last two years we kind of struggled there, so I’m really looking to turn it around and turn our whole deal around this year here. I’m looking for the second win, for sure. I’m really trying to knock that off, but honestly, we’ve had such good points that we’re just going to keep that up and keep grinding it out. I’m really looking forward to it. I think Iowa is a fun track. I’m definitely feeling good from being so strong this year and just kind of looking to keep capitalizing. We’ve got sixteen more races to go, so just looking to keep capitalizing on that and just keep getting better. I’ve had a lot of fun, for sure. Everything has been great this year. My team has been so great. Tyler Allen, my crew chief, and all the boys that have been helpibg me out, have been so good and they all work together so well. I wouldn’t be where I am now without them. The team has been doing a great job. We all look forward to helping each other get better and making the cars better. Everybody is just full effort right now and I think it’s really showing. We all really want to win a lot.”

Has Gibbs and the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team started to put eyes and efforts on the rapidly approaching Chase?

“I mean not really, honestly,” answered Gibbs. “We’ll just take it week by week and just treat it like we do now. We’ll just try and get good points and win races and that takes care of all of that stuff. I feel like I’m right there. The competition is super stout, but we’re running really good. I’ve been doing a good job and my team has been doing a good job. I don’t see why we can’t win. I feel like we’re one of the best in the sport right now. We’ll just keep working and keep getting better and we’re going to be there, for sure. It’s always been there, it’s just taken a second to get the team right and get the right people around me to make that better. We have. I’ve always known it, but it was just kid of a really bumpy path until now, but that’s how it goes. I’ve definitely experienced a lot. I’ve kind of grown up learning the hard way. It’s been a lot of fun. I really appreciate it and really respect my sport and I’ll just keep working hard.”