Ty Gibbs: “I think we can win this title, for sure”

Currently slotted in at fourth in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series point standings and having officially earned his spot in The Chase, it has been an excellent season for 23 year-old Ty Gibbs and the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE. With nine top-five finishes, fourteen top-10 scores, and his first Cup race win amassed thus far in 2026, Gibbs will now look to the final four regular season races remaining on the schedule—Iowa, Richmond, New Hampshire, and Daytona—to make a run at another Cup victory and to make sure everything is in order before the 10-race Chase fires off with the Cook Out Southern 500 at the legendary Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 6, 2026.
“I just want to beat everybody and win them all, honestly,” answered Gibbs while explaining just what he wants to accomplish and achieve during the four-race run up to the Chase opener set for The Lady in Black. “That’s what I want to do. It’s like we have been doing the last couple of weeks. We just haven’t won. Just looking for that, honestly. We’ve been so close at so many different places. I’m just looking forward to the rest of the year and I’m really looking forward to the playoffs.”
Gibbs talked about how he has been preparing and getting ready for this final phase of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.
“Dude, I’m racing and riding my bike,” explained Gibbs on being out of his 3,450 pound, 750-horsepower Cup car and on a pedal powered mountain bike. “I’ve got my gravel, road, and mountain bike going on. I’ve been training on that a lot with Justin Bryaton and Johnny O’Mara. Johnny O’ has me on a good program with him. I’ve been training a lot. I just got back from Colorado for a week. I was just out there riding Leadville. I climbed the Columbine climb, and it was so sick! It was like a dream come true to me. I’ve just been riding, honestly. I’ve just been getting into all that and getting myself better physically and mentally and I just keep getting ready for the rest of the season.”
Gibbs also explained his relationship with former world class supercross racers Brayton and O’Mara.
“Yeah, they are moto guys,” pointed out Gibbs. “I grew up around Justin Brayton and Johnny, as well. Justin rode for my dad for a long time in supercross. I just grew up around them. I wanted to take my program to the next level and got Justin helping me out and Johnny guiding our path on the program. Johnny has a huge mountain bike background. He’s one of the core guys and one of the best American guys to ever do it on the world tour. Those guys have really been helping me out. They keep me locked in to my program. It’s been so much fun.”
Does any of his training program and the physical fitness work performed during the week actually find its way over to the Cup car on any given race weekend?
“Yeah, I think it does,” nodded Gibbs. “I think it really helps. I think that mountain biking is an endurance sport and I believe our sport is an endurance sport, so I think it helps. Mainly, I just do it for fun because I just really have a passion for bikes. Bikes have taught me a lot in my life. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without the bikes.”
Up next for Ty Gibbs will be this Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” enthused Gibbs. “The last two years we kind of struggled there, so I’m really looking to turn it around and turn our whole deal around this year here. I’m looking for the second win, for sure. I’m really trying to knock that off, but honestly, we’ve had such good points that we’re just going to keep that up and keep grinding it out. I’m really looking forward to it. I think Iowa is a fun track. I’m definitely feeling good from being so strong this year and just kind of looking to keep capitalizing. We’ve got sixteen more races to go, so just looking to keep capitalizing on that and just keep getting better. I’ve had a lot of fun, for sure. Everything has been great this year. My team has been so great. Tyler Allen, my crew chief, and all the boys that have been helpibg me out, have been so good and they all work together so well. I wouldn’t be where I am now without them. The team has been doing a great job. We all look forward to helping each other get better and making the cars better. Everybody is just full effort right now and I think it’s really showing. We all really want to win a lot.”
Has Gibbs and the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team started to put eyes and efforts on the rapidly approaching Chase?
“I mean not really, honestly,” answered Gibbs. “We’ll just take it week by week and just treat it like we do now. We’ll just try and get good points and win races and that takes care of all of that stuff. I feel like I’m right there. The competition is super stout, but we’re running really good. I’ve been doing a good job and my team has been doing a good job. I don’t see why we can’t win. I feel like we’re one of the best in the sport right now. We’ll just keep working and keep getting better and we’re going to be there, for sure. It’s always been there, it’s just taken a second to get the team right and get the right people around me to make that better. We have. I’ve always known it, but it was just kid of a really bumpy path until now, but that’s how it goes. I’ve definitely experienced a lot. I’ve kind of grown up learning the hard way. It’s been a lot of fun. I really appreciate it and really respect my sport and I’ll just keep working hard.”
After scoring 43 points at the Brickyard 400, Gibbs became the fourth Cup racer to earn a spot in the 2026 Chase and weighed in on his chances in the postseason title fight.
“I think we can win it, man,” declared Gibbs. “I think we can get the title this year, so that’s our plan. We’re going to keep working hard and go try to get the title and bring another championship trophy back to Monster Energy. For sure. I think we definitely think we have a shot at that.”
And just what does Gibbs believe it will take to snag the Cup title?
“I think it’s going to take consistency, which we have,” he said. “We’re also going to win a couple of races, which I know we can, too. We have it. We’ve just got to put it together and make it happen. I think we can win this title, for sure. Win a couple more races this year and be in contention for the title at the end of the year. I think we can do it.”