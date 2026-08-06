Results Archive
Motocross
Washougal
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
News
Results
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Aug 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
Sat Aug 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Taylah McCutcheon
  3. Ariana Scovel Tavares
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 16
News
Full Schedule

Loretta's Weege Show 2: Malinowski, Pine, Denno plus Darkside versus The Maico

August 6, 2026, 10:55pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with Kris and Heather Keefer, Jamie "Darkside" Guida, Ryder Malinowski, Brandon Haas, Darren Pine, Deacon Denno and more for Day 2 of Monster Energy Amatuer National at Loretta Lynn's coverage. Presented by RaceTech.com. Go to www.racetech.com/seminars to learn the 'why' behind the 'what'. No other company is going to teach you their secrets like this! Go to California in November and learn. 

Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted