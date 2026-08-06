Loretta's Weege Show 2: Malinowski, Pine, Denno plus Darkside versus The Maico

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with Kris and Heather Keefer, Jamie "Darkside" Guida, Ryder Malinowski, Brandon Haas, Darren Pine, Deacon Denno and more for Day 2 of Monster Energy Amatuer National at Loretta Lynn's coverage. Presented by RaceTech.com. Go to www.racetech.com/seminars to learn the 'why' behind the 'what'. No other company is going to teach you their secrets like this! Go to California in November and learn.