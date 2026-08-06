The following press release is from MX Sports:

Action Continues from Loretta Lynn's Ranch on Day 2 of

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

First Motos Wrap Up and Give Way to Second Wave of Gate Drops

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — Following an exciting opening day the action continued on Wednesday from Loretta Lynn's Ranch with Day 2 of the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL. More great weather greeted racers and set the stage for another captivating day of competition, where 23 motos filled out another loaded schedule. The first set of motos for all 36 classes wrapped up through the morning and gave way to the first wave of second motos to round out the afternoon.

Full Event Results