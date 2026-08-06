Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Wednesday
The following press release is from MX Sports:
Action Continues from Loretta Lynn's Ranch on Day 2 of
Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
First Motos Wrap Up and Give Way to Second Wave of Gate Drops
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — Following an exciting opening day the action continued on Wednesday from Loretta Lynn's Ranch with Day 2 of the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL. More great weather greeted racers and set the stage for another captivating day of competition, where 23 motos filled out another loaded schedule. The first set of motos for all 36 classes wrapped up through the morning and gave way to the first wave of second motos to round out the afternoon.
2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship:
Day 2 Highlights
Moto 1: 85cc (10-12) Limited
- The first moto saw MotoBros KTM's Anderson Waldele grab the early lead off the start, followed by Windgassen Landscape KTM's Luke Shelton and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's Jaydin Smart.
- Picking up where he left off the day prior in 85cc (10-12), Smart quickly made his move to the head of the pack, passing both Shelton and Waldele on the same lap to seize control of the moto.
- Smart continued to lay down consistent laps that allowed him to open up a double-digit lead over Waldele, who settled into second without any pressure from behind.
- It proved to be another dominant effort for Smart, who went unchallenged en route to his second moto win of the week. He took the checkered flag 13.8 seconds ahead of Waldele, who finished another seven seconds ahead of Future MX GASGAS' Ryan Ciciretti, who finished third after starting fifth. KTM Orange Brigade's Beckham Smith followed in fourth, while Altus Motorsports KTM's Gavin McCoy rounded out the top five.
85cc (10-12) Limited Moto 1 Results
- Jaydin Smart / Berry Creek, Calif. / Yamaha
- Anderson Waldele / Lizella, Ga. / KTM
- Ryan Ciciretti / Brooksville, Fla. / GASGAS
- Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM
- Gavin McCoy / Clever, Mo. / KTM
Moto 1: Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
- The first Schoolboy 2 moto of the week kicked off with Rob's Performance KTM's Ryder Skodras out front, ahead of EBR Altus Performance Yamaha's Tanner Dorman and Fasst Company KTM's Grayson Townsend. Unfortunately for Townsend, he encountered misfortune early and eventually retired from the moto.
- As Skodras and Dorman engaged in a tight battle for the lead through the opening handful of laps, Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Tristan Prueitt closed in on the lead pair from third.
- After starting fifth, Prueitt found himself in a prime position to take control of the moto as it reached its halfway point. He made the move around Dorman for second and quickly applied pressure on Skodras. On the following lap, Prueitt made the move to take over the race lead.
- The second half of the moto saw Prueitt and Skodras separated by just over a second, consistently pacing one another and trading fast laps seemingly every other lap.
- Prueitt withstood the constant pressure and managed to keep Skodras at bay to take the moto win by just 1.1 seconds for one of the best races of the week thus far. Dorman just barely edged out Suzuki RMArmy's Kannon Hargrove in an equally compelling fight for third, while Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Dane Pappas rounded out the top five.
- In her historic first race as the first female to compete in the Schoolboy 2 class, SLR Honda's Mayla Herrick saw her race end all too early, as she completed just two laps before retiring from the moto.
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Moto 1 Results
- Tristan Prueitt / West Linn, Ore. / Husqvarna
- Ryder Skodras / Sussex, Wis. / KTM
- Tanner Dorman / Kerhonkson, N.Y. / Yamaha
- Kannon Hargrove / Montgomery, Texas / Suzuki
- Dane Pappas / Loomis, Calif. / Kawasaki
Moto 1: Open Pro Sport
- The most unique field of competitors of any class at Loretta's meant anticipation was high for the first Open Pro Sport moto, where decorated former pros went head-to-head against the sport's most elite prospects.
- The moto got underway with Liqui Moly Beta's Zach Osborne out front, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Phil Nicoletti and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Kade Johnson in tow.
- Johnson dropped the hammer early and was able to get by both of his veteran rivals with the fastest lap of the moto. However, the veteran experience of Osborne and Nicoletti helped the keep Johnson within striking distance and their persistent pressure paid off as Osborne reclaimed the lead just a few laps later.
- With a clear track ahead of him once again, Osborne had the edge he needed to inch away from Johnson, who was mired in a fight with Nicoletti for second. Osborne's lead continued to grow, which forced the faster Nicoletti to make the move around Johnson for second.
- Nearly 10 seconds sat between Osborne and Nicoletti once the Husqvarna rider made the pass, which became a deficit too big to overcome in the late stages of the moto.
- The former Pro Motocross Champion carried on to his second moto win of the week by 9.9 seconds over Nicoletti, who once again followed the Beta rider in second. Johnson's impressive effort placed him third, followed by ClubMX Yamaha Jesson Turner in fourth and MotoBros KTM's Cole Forbes in fifth.
- 250 Pro Sport Moto 1 winner Ryder Malinoski never factored into the battle in the Open class as the ClubMX Yamaha rider was forced to start deep in the field in 20th place. He fought his way into the top 10 but then encountered misfortune that ultimately forced him to end his race early.
Open Pro Sport Moto 1 Results
- Zach Osborne / Abingdon, Va. / Beta
- Phil Nicoletti / Bethel, N.Y. / Husqvarna
- Kade Johnson / Hideaway, Texas / Kawasaki
- Jesson Turner / Lockesburg, Ark. / Yamaha
- Cole Forbes / Alva, Fla. / KTM
Moto 1: 65cc (10-11)
- The class' first moto of the week got underway with Altus Motorsports Cobra's Ryder Annison leading the way ahead of Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Shannon Tarnow and Altus Motorsports Cobra's Cruz Peterson.
- It didn't take long for Annison to take advantage of the clear track as he quickly moved out to a lead of more than five seconds over the field. Tarnow, meanwhile, found himself in a fight for second with his Cobra Elite Factory Racing teammate Yumena Berning, resuming a battle that began the day prior in 65cc (10-11) Limited.
- After starting seventh, Berning made quick work to move into podium contention, passing four riders on a single lap. She pressured Tarnow for a couple laps before making the pass just past the halfway point of the moto. Once in second, she faced a deficit of nearly 10 seconds to Annison and while she did make small inroads, there simply wasn't enough time left in the moto.
- Annison went wire-to-wire to take the Moto 1 win by eight seconds over Berning. In third was Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Jax Baker, who made a last lap pass on Tarnow to finish on the podium. Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Abshur Hall rounded out the top five.
65cc (10-11) Moto 1 Results
- Ryder Annison / Blossom, Texas / Cobra
- Yumena Berning / Pleasanton, Calif. / Cobra
- Jax Baker / Leland, Ill. / Cobra
- Shannon Tarnow / Thrall, Okla. / Cobra
- Abshur Hall / Morganton, N.C. / Husqvarna
Moto 1: Supermini 2 (13-16)
- The first moto of Supermini 2 began with Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Easton Graves out front ahead of JK Powersports KTM's Jackson Vick and Gulf States GASGAS' Elliott Bowsher.
- Graves took advantage of his prime track position to gradually distance himself from Vick, putting more and more time on the field with each passing lap. Vick, meanwhile, did the same by consistently pulling away from Bowsher.
- Soon enough, the lead trio had asserted their respective holds on each position in what became one of the most straightforward motos of the week thus far.
- Graves was never challenged and wrapped up a dominant wire-to-wire moto win by 12.2 seconds over Vick. Bowsher followed in third, with JC Motorsports KTM's Cash Anderson in fourth and Husqvarna rider Maddox Temmerman in fifth.
Supermini 2 (13-16) Moto 1 Results
- Easton Graves / Walker, La. / Husqvarna
- Jackson Vick / Highland Village, Texas / KTM
- Elliott Bowsher / Clinton, La. / GASGAS
- Cash Anderson / Brooklyn Park, Minn. / KTM
- Maddox Temmerman / Visalia, Calif. / Husqvarna
Moto 2: 85cc (10-12)
- After an assertive victory in Moto 1, Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's Jaydin Smart picked up where he left off to begin Moto 2 by grabbing the early lead over GASGAS rider Nolan Cobb and KTM Orange Brigade's Beckham Smith.
- Smart's incredible pace was on display after just a single lap, as he established a four-second lead that would grow as the moto wore on. Cobb gave it his all in pursuit of the lead, but soon settled into a solid hold of second place. Smith also strengthened his hold of third, but kept Cobb within striking distance.
- Out front, it was all Smart as he controlled the moto every step of the way and put himself in control of his own destiny for the class championship with a wire-to-wire victory in Moto 2 by a margin of 7.4 seconds. The battle for second ramped up on the final lap as Smith closed in on Cobb to initiate a fight for the runner-up spot. In the end Cobb came away with the position by a scant nine hundredths of a second. MotoBros KTM's Anderson Waldele finished in fourth, followed by Owen Motor Sports KTM's Braxton Roth.
- Smart holds a three point lead over his closest challenger in the overall standings, with Smith's consistency keeping him close in the battle for the national championship.
85cc (10-12) Moto 2 Results
- Jaydin Smart / Berry Creek, Calif. / Yamaha
- Nolan Cobb / Palm Harbor, Fla. / GASGAS
- Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM
- Anderson Waldele / Lizella, Ga. / KTM
- Braxton Roth / Richland, Ind. / KTM
Align Media Yamaha rider Jaydin Smart took another moto win to open 85cc (10-12) Limited. Align Media Husqvarna rider Tristan Prueitt came from fifth to first to take the Schoolboy 2 win. Align Media Beta rider Zach Osborne emerged victorious in an entertaining Open Pro Sport moto. Align Media Cobra rider Ryder Annison went wire-to-wire to take the 65cc (10-11) victory. Align Media Husqvarna rider Easton Graves was dominant en route to the Supermini 2 win. Align Media Yamaha rider Jaydin Smart took his second win of the day to remain unbeaten. Align Media KTM rider Mason Murdy [#30] came away with a big win in the second Mini Sr. 2 moto. Align Media Yamaha rider Carson Wood impressed with his victorious performance in 250 Pro Sport. Align Media KTM rider Levi Leddy has back-to-back wins in 65cc (10-11) Limited. Align Media
Moto 2: Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
- The second moto of Mini Sr. 2 opened with B's Moto Lab Husqvarna's Landon Lee at the head of the pack ahead of Lynks Racing KTM's Mason Murdy and GASGAS rider Eidan Steinbrecher.
- Lee and Murdy set a torrid pace out front while KTM rider Dylan Graham joined the mix in third with a pass on Steinbrecher.
- Lee started to pull away from Murdy as the moto approached its halfway point, but the complexion of the race changed dramatically when Lee crashed and ultimately retired from the race. That allowed Murdy to assume the top spot over Graham, with Moto 1 winner Joey Vicari moving up to third aboard his ClubMX KTM.
- Murdy enjoyed a multi-second lead over the field that he was able to manage the rest of the way. Graham appeared to have a firm hold of second until he went down on the final lap and lost several positions.
- Murdy carried on to take the Moto 2 win by 13.1 seconds over Vicari, who overcame a seventh-place start. Suzuki RMArmy's Chase Brennan rounded out the top three with an impressive journey to the podium after a 25th-place start. Steinbrecher finished fourth, with Graham soldiering home for fifth.
- With one moto win apiece, Vicari and Murdy are separated by just two points heading into the third and deciding moto.
Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) Moto 2 Results
- Mason Murdy / Norwood, Ontario, Canada / KTM
- Joey Vicari / Oxford, Mich. / KTM
- Chase Brennan / Winchester, Calif. / Suzuki
- Eidan Steinbrecher / Fair Oaks, Calif. / GASGAS
- Dylan Graham / Canyon Lake, Calif. / KTM
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: 250 Pro Sport
- The second moto of one of the most prestigious classes at Loretta Lynn's began with MotoBros KTM's Cole Forbes out front to begin the moto ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Carson Wood and ClubMX Yamaha's Ryder Malinoski, the Moto 1 winner.
- Forbes' time out front was short lived as Wood went on the attack and made the pass on the second lap. Forbes gave chase for a couple laps, but started to lose ground and soon faced pressure from Malinoski and his ClubMX Yamaha teammate Jesson Turner. Feeling pressure from Turner, Malinoski made quick work of a pass around Forbes and moved into second just before the halfway point of the moto. Turner then followed into third one lap later.
- Wood managed a lead of about seven seconds for most of the moto, while Malinoski stayed a few seconds clear of Turner. As the moto wore on, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Landon Gibson started to close in on Turner from fourth, running the fastest lap times on the track. With just a few laps to go, Gibson made the move around Turner for third.
- Wood went unchallenged the rest of the way and easily captured the Moto 2 victory by 4.5 seconds over Malinoski, who was forced to fend off a last lap surge by Gibson. Turner finished in fourth, with Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Max Shane in fifth.
- Malinoski and Wood now share a moto win each and are separated by just two points heading the final, championship-deciding moto.
250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Results
- Carson Wood / Zephyrhills, Fla. / Yamaha
- Ryder Malinoski / Wyoming, Minn. / Yamaha
- Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Ga. / Husqvarna
- Jesson Turner / Lockesburg, Ark. / Yamaha
- Max Shane / San Jacinto, Calif. / Husqvarna
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
Moto 2: 65cc (10-11) Limited
- Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Yumena Berning came into the second moto with back-to-back runner-up finishes in her first two gate drops. Her third moto saw her seize the moment and grab the early lead over Moto 1 winner Levi Leddy and his TCD Racing KTM.
- The pair engaged in a fierce battle through the opening laps, with Berning able fend off Leddy's pressure. However, Leddy dropped the hammer just past the halfway point and used the fastest lap of the moto to get around Berning and take the lead.
- Throughout the battle for the lead Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Jax Baker stayed within striking distance and he too pounced on Berning to briefly take control of second. However, Berning battled back against her teammate to reclaim the position on the following lap.
- Without pressure from behind, Leddy added to his advantage and carried on to take another moto win by 4.7 seconds over Berning, with Baker in third. Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Abshur Hall finished fourth, while Cobra Elite Factory Racing's Levi Meyer rounded out the top five.
- Leddy's back-to-back wins and Berning's pair of podiums leaves the pair separated by two points as they both chase their first Loretta's title.
65cc (10-11) Limited Moto 2 Results
- Levi Leddy / Oxford, Fla. / KTM
- Yumena Berning / Pleasanton, Calif. / Cobra
- Jax Baker / Leland, Ill. / Cobra
- Abshur Hall / Morganton, N.C. / Husqvarna
- Levi Meyer / Okeechobee, Fla. / Cobra
Full Moto 2 Results
Overall Standings
2026 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Day 2 Winners
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Robby Ragland / Temecula, Calif. / KTM
65cc (7-9): Kameron Buckman / Live Oak, Fla. / Husqvarna
450 B Limited: Darren Pine / Montgomery, Texas / Triumph
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Noxx Lewin / Chandler, Okla. / KTM
Senior (45+): Christopher Hunter / Swarthmore, Pa. / Kawasaki
250 C Limited: Gavin Wilson / Airdrie, Alberta, Canada / KTM
Girls (11-16): Hannah Jamison / Fayetteville, N.C. / Husqvarna
450 B: Jett Kellogg / Windsor, Colo. / Yamaha
Vet (30+): Brandon Haas / Chesterfield, S.C. / Yamaha
125 C: Cole Trenkle / Columbia Falls, Mont. / Yamaha
65cc (7-9) Limited: Kameron Buckman / Live Oak, Fla. / Husqvarna
Senior (40+): Andrew Short / Smithville, Texas / KTM
450 C: Landon Schweiger / Brentwood, Calif. / Husqvarna
250 B Limited: Braxtyn Mes / Thomasville, Ga. / KTM
Day 3 from the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship can be seen exclusively on FloRacing. New subscriptions start at a monthly price of $39.99, but a strategically timed promotional discount is currently available for annual subscribers, which breaks down to $12.99 per month (8 months “free”).
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