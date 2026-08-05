As I type this Loretta’s is going full steam and the first set of motos is about to be wrapped up. I’m in a group chat with Phil Nicoletti, Kris Keefer, and Zach Osborne (IDK how I got to be in it, I’m not good enough to make it to the Ranch: see last year) and the amount of banter was at an all-time high. From them complaining about the costs to get to the ranch to me complaining I’m not paying for Flo Racing to see them to Phil telling Zach to “calm down” after practice (spoiler alert, Zacko won the first moto over Phil), it was quite a scene in there.

Phil got Jake Weimer on the last lap and in the group chat, Nicoletti was complaining that Weimer was “too quiet” about his Ranch prep and expectations, so he knew he was gonna be good. In the end, Phil proved to be right as he got Weimer on the last lap for second.

Also, if things couldn’t possibly be MORE to plan, Phil picked gate pick 42 for his first moto and ICYWW, that was the last gate pick. Couldn’t have happened to a more fitting guy than our guy Phil! Also, Alex Ray’s bike broke on the first lap in this class and that was also very fitting. Is Loretta’s the WWE of moto? Please discuss…

So, yeah, anyways about that Washougal OBS column. You see, I got home Sunday afternoon and then busted out the Racer X Review with the two Jasons before flying to Minnesota Monday AM. Honda had some 2027 CRF450R machines for the media to ride and I was lucky enough to secure an invite. We did the PulpMX Show Monday night from the hotel with a couple of Australian Honda riders and pretty much the entire staff of HRC that was there that night. Fun show for sure and good for some laughs.

You guys all know my thoughts on Millville, best track on the circuit but, admittedly, I’m biased I’ve ridden and raced there since 1989. So, when it’s prepped perfectly for us media guys and we’re out there mostly by ourselves on brand new 450s, well that’s pretty sweet. Sometimes, our job is pretty sweet!

You can watch the video from myself and a real test rider, Kris Keefer here: