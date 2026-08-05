Loretta's Weege Show: ClubMX Crushes, Kawi Two-Stroke with RV, Hammaker Update and More

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to cover the first day of racing at the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. ClubMX's Ryder Malinoski and Jesson Turner went 1-2 in the first 250 Pro Sport Moto of the week, and the facility owner Brandon Haas continued his run in 30+. Zach Osborne won a good one in 25+ and more. Plus Ryan Villopoto talks Kawasaki KX327 two-stroke and Seth Hammaker speaks on his injury recovery and Loretta's memories. Presented by RaceTech.com. Go to www.racetech.com/seminars to learn the 'why' behind the 'what'. No other company is going to teach you their secrets like this! Go to California in November and learn.