Loretta Lynn’s Daily Recaps: Tuesday
The following press release is from MX Sports:
45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Commences from Iconic Loretta Lynn's Ranch
24 Motos Headline Opening Day at World's Largest Motocross Event
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — After months of anticipation and an arduous journey on the Road to Loretta's, the 45th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL commenced on Tuesday with opening day at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. The gate dropped on the first 24 motos of the week to get the 2026 event underway with an action-packed day of racing that spanned 11 hours, from sunrise to sunset, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80's that provided ideal conditions to begin the journey to crown champions.
Moto 1: 85cc (10-12)
- The opening moto saw Sun Powersports KTM's Eli Herrick take advantage of a stellar start to seize control of the early lead. He was followed by JM Mitchel Racing KTM's Weston Otto and Mendid MX GASGAS' Nolan Cobb.
- While the clear track allowed Herrick to control the race out front, the battle for second between Otto and Cobb heated up. As Cobb looked to make the pass, he and Otto made contact with one another, which sent both riders to the ground. That moved Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's Jaydin Smart and KTM Orange Brigade's Beckham Smith into second and third, respectively. Otto remounted in fifth, while Cobb dropped outside the top 30.
- In just a single lap Smart overcame a deficit of more than four seconds to Herrick and immediately went on the attack. He made a quick and decisive pass for the lead at the halfway point of the moto and checked out.
- Herrick and Smith battled for second, but Herrick encountered misfortune and ultimately dropped out of contention. Smith was then faced with a deficit of more than eight seconds to Smart.
- Once out front, Smart was never challenged. He successfully overcame a seventh-place start to take the Moto 1 win by 9.7 seconds over Smith. Owen Motor Sports KTM's Logan Lustig finished well back in third, while B's Moto Lab KTM's Levi Geis and MotoBros KTM's Anderson Waldele rounded out the top five.
- The anticipated start to the week for groundbreaking racer Raycin Kyler began in challenging fashion as the B's Moto Lab KTM rider looked to overcome a start outside the top 10 but encountered misfortune mid moto and finished in 31st place.
85cc (10-12) Moto 1 Results
- Jaydin Smart / Berry Creek, Calif. / Yamaha
- Beckham Smith / Amarillo, Texas / KTM
- Logan Lustig / Effingham, Ill. / KTM
- Levi Geis / Jordan, Minn. / KTM
- Anderson Waldele / Lizella, Ga. / KTM
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Moto 1: Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
- The first Mini Sr. 1 moto of the week saw ClubMX KTM's Joey Vicari begin the moto out front ahead of GASGAS rider Eidan Steinbrecher and B's Moto Lab Husqvarna's Landon Lee.
- With a clear track ahead of him, Vicari sprinted out to a lead of more than two seconds over Steinbrecher, but the GASGAS rider was patient and erased the deficit after a few laps. Once he moved within striking distance, Steinbrecher made a quick pass around Vicari to grab the lead. As he looked to fight back, Vicari slid out and lost several positions.
- With Vicari's misfortune, Steinbrecher enjoyed a lead of more than five seconds over Lee, who moved up to second, and Lynks Racing KTM's Mason Murdy up to third.
- Steinbrecher controlled the pace of the moto from that point on. Lee laid down some of the fastest laps of the moto to close within a couple seconds of the lead, but never got close enough to apply pressure.
- Steinbrecher carried on to take the moto win by 2.6 seconds over Lee, with Murdy in third. Vicari bounced back from his early misfortune to finish fourth, RMArmy Suzuki's Chase Brennan rounded out the top five.
Moto 1: Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
- Vicari was the rider to beat out the gate in the first moto of Mini Sr. 2 as well. The KTM rider rocketed through the first turns and used the clear track to establish what became an insurmountable advantage. Valley Yamaha's Talon Medaglia started the race in second, with KTM rider Whalyn Ballenger in third.
- Medaglia continued to lose ground to the lead but managed a multiple-second advantage over Ballenger. The rider on the move, however, was Steinbrecher, who was on a charge to the front following a seventh-place start.
- Steinbrecher wrestled his way into the top three before the halfway point and needed just a couple laps to make the move around Medaglia for second. Once he made the pass, Steinbrecher faced a double-digit deficit to Vicari with half the moto remaining.
- Vicari's hold of the lead was never in doubt and he cruised to a wire-to-wire moto win by 12.8 seconds over Steinbrecher. Medaglia completed the top three, with Murdy fourth and Ballenger fifth.
Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Moto 1 Results
- Eidan Steinbrecher / Fair Oaks, Calif. / GASGAS
- Landon Lee / Midland, Texas / Husqvarna
- Mason Murdy / Norwood, Ontario, Canada / KTM
- Joey Vicari / Oxford, Mich. / KTM
- Chase Brennan / Winchester, Calif. / Suzuki
Yamaha rider Jaydin Smart took an impressive win in the first 85cc (10-12) moto. Align Media GASGAS rider Eidan Steinbrecher captured the Moto 1 victory in Mini Sr. 1. Align Media KTM rider Joey Vicari went wire-to-wire for a dominant win in the first Mini Sr. 2 moto. Align Media Yamaha rider Ryder Malinoski took an big Moto 1 win in 250 Pro Sport. Align Media KTM rider Levi Leddy stormed to the front for the 65cc (10-11) Limited Moto 1 win. Align Media Beta rider Zach Osborne's return to the Ranch started with a Junior Moto 1 victory. Align Media Husqvarna rider Brennon Harrison enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory in the first 250 B moto. Align Media Honda rider Mayla Herrick withstood a pair of crashes to eek out the Women's Moto 1 win. Align Media
Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) Moto 1 Results
- Joey Vicari / Oxford, Mich. / KTM
- Eidan Steinbrecher / Fair Oaks, Calif. / GASGAS
- Talon Medaglia / Brookfield, Nova Scotia, Canada / Yamaha
- Mason Murdy / Norwood, Ontario, Canada / KTM
- Whalyn Ballenger / Cairo, Ga. / KTM
Moto 1: 250 Pro Sport
- The most anticipated moto of opening day began with Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Max Shane out front ahead of the ClubMX Yamaha duo of Jesson Turner and Ryder Malinoski.
- It was a spirited fight at the front early on as Shane looked to fend off both of his Yamaha-mounted counterparts, but Turner's persistence paid off as he took advantage of a slight bobble by Shane to grab the lead. Malinoski then stormed into second just a short time later.
- Once at the head of the field, the ClubMX training partners easily put distance on their rivals to set the stage for a head-to-head battle for the win. They enjoyed a spirited battle for the top spot, with Turner able to fend off several pass attempts by Malinoski. However, Malinoski didn't relent and pushed his way into the lead. They sat more than five seconds clear of the field.
- While Turner kept Mailnoski within reach for several laps, the distance between the teammates started to grow, little by little as the moto wore on. Soon, Malinoski found himself more than five seconds ahead of Turner and was able to manage his advantage.
- Malinoski completed an impressive performance to take the opening moto win by three seconds over Turner. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Landon Gibson enjoyed a well-earned third-place finish that saw him fight through the field following a 10th-place start. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Carson Wood enjoyed a similar effort to finish fourth, while Shane parlayed his holeshot into a fifth-place finish.
250 Pro Sport Moto 1 Results
- Ryder Malinoski / Wyoming, Minn. / Yamaha
- Jesson Turner / Lockesburg, Ark. / Yamaha
- Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Ga. / Husqvarna
- Carson Wood / Zephyrhills, Fla. / Yamaha
- Max Shane / San Jacinto, Calif. / Husqvarna
Moto 1: 65cc (10-11) Limited
- The first moto saw Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Abshur Hall grab the lead initially ahead of KTM Orange Brigade's Talon Rogers and GPF KTM's Luke Taylor. As Hall looked to pull away from the field he went off track and lost several positions, which moved Rogers and Taylor into the top two. Moments later, Taylor went down while running second.
- The misfortune of multiple riders out front opened the door for TCD Racing KTM's Levi Leddy to complete his incredible charge into the top spot. After he emerged from the start outside the top 10, Leddy stormed through the field and made the move around Rogers to go from seventh to first in a single lap.
- With the lead in hand, quickly opened a multi-second lead over Rogers, who was forced to contend with pressure from the Cobra Elite Factory Racing duo of Shannon Tarnow and Yumena Berning.
- Berning was able to make her way around her teammate to break into the top three and on the following lap she made the pass around Rogers for second. Tarnow soon followed into third.
- Berning was able to close within a couple seconds of Leddy over the second half of the moto, but never got close enough to mount a serious challenge for the win.
- Leddy brought home the Moto 1 victory by a mere 2.5 seconds over Berning, with Tarnow in third. Invictus GASGAS' Joao Ferreira Jr, narrowly missed the podium in fourth, while Rogers rounded out the top five.
65cc (10-11) Limited Moto 1 Results
- Levi Leddy / Oxford, Fla. / KTM
- Yumena Berning / Pleasanton, Calif. / Cobra
- Shannon Tarnow / Thrall, Okla. / Cobra
- Joao Ferreira Jr. / Bella Collina, Fla. / GASGAS
- Talon Rogers / Greenville, S.C. / KTM
Moto 1: Junior (25+)
- The Junior class boasted no shortage of retired professional talent, which has made it one of the more intriguing classes at Loretta Lynn's. As the first moto got underway it was Let's Ride Honda's Jake Weimer out front, with former Pro Motocross champion and Liqui Moly Beta rider Zach Osborne right behind.
- Weimer and Osborne engaged in a brief battle, but Osborne got the upper hand and moved to the front of the field on the second lap. Despite losing hold of the lead, Weimer stuck with Osborne as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Phil Nicoletti closed in from third to establish a three-way battle for the lead.
- Just before the halfway point of the moto Osborne dropped his fastest lap to create some separation. That left Weimer and Nicoletti to duke it out for second.
- As he continued to pull away, Osborne narrowly avoided a crash with a lapped rider unaware he was being passed, but continued on without incident.
- Nicoletti hounded Weimer for several laps but then lost touch, dropping more than six seconds behind. However, he recollected himself and made another push in the closing laps as Weimer's pace slowed and lapped riders factored in. Nicoletti closed in quickly and was able to take advantage of a slower rider who briefly held up Weimer to take control of second.
- Out front, Osborne cruised to the Moto 1 win by 5.9 seconds over Nicoletti, with Weimer in third. ClubMX Yamaha's Brandon Haas was fourth, while fellow Yamaha rider Jud Wisdom finished fifth.
Junior (25+) Moto 1 Results
- Zach Osborne / Clermont, Fla. / Beta
- Phil Nicoletti / Bethel, N.Y. / Husqvarna
- Jake Weimer / Rupert, Idaho / Honda
- Brandon Haas / Chesterfield, S.C. / Yamaha
- Jud Wisdom / Lawrenceburg, Tenn. / Yamaha
Moto 1: 250 B
- It was Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing's Brennon Harrison who opened the first moto with the early lead over LA Services/Wilco Crane Yamaha's Ryan Jaramillo and Fasst Company KTM's Grayson Townsend.
- The clear track allowed Harrison to sprint out to a lead of more than five seconds after the first two laps, while both Jaramillo and Townsend were forced to deal with a hard charing Tanner Dorman aboard his EBR Performance Yamaha. Dorman started fourth and picked off riders one-by-one until he made his way into second.
- Jaramillo was then forced to fight for the final spot on the podium with Thor KTM's Tomi Doble. After a brief battle, Doble made the move around Jaramillo.
- Out front, Harrison was dominant and never faced a challenge en route to a wire-to-wire victory in Moto 1 by a margin of 4.7 seconds over Dorman, who endured through his two slowest laps at the end of the moto to hold off Doble in third. Rob's Performance KTM's Ryder Skodras followed in fourth, with Jaramillo rounding out the top five.
250 B Moto 1 Results
- Brennon Harrison / Jacksonville, Fla. / Husqvarna
- Tanner Dorman / Kerhonkson, N.Y. / Yamaha
- Tomi Doble / South Australia, Australia / KTM
- Ryder Skodras / Sussex, Wis. / KTM
- Ryan Jaramillo / Los Lunas, N.M. / Yamaha
Moto 1: Women
- The first Women's moto of the week saw Hannah Hodges grab the early lead aboard her Triumph, leading KTM rider Piper Bell and TiLube KTM's Callie Sutton.
- As Hodges looked to assert her hold of the lead, SLR Honda's Mayla Herrick was on a push to the front. After starting fourth, Herrick was able to make quick passes to take over second. She then laid down her fastest lap of the moto to seize control of the lead from Hodges.
- In a matter of a couple laps, Herrick had opened up a massive lead of more than 16 seconds and only added to that advantage, eventually pulling out more than a half minute over the field.
- With Herrick out of reach, the focus shifted to the battle for the podium. Hodges and Bell appeared to have a firm hold of their respective positions, but Dusty Rocks Yamaha's Jordan Jarvis was on a torrid charge through the field. After starting 17th, the most experienced and decorated rider in the field started her climb forward. She quickly broke into the top 10 and then moved her way up to fourth. From there, she erased a double-digit deficit to track down both Bell and Hodges to take control of second.
- It appeared as though Herrick had the lead well in hand, but a crash with just a few laps to go saw her lead drop to under 20 seconds. Then, on the final lap, another crash saw Herrick's lead all but vanish. While she remounted in first, Jarvis had Herrick in her sights and gave it her all as the Honda rider looked to hold on.
- Lapped riders forced both riders to take alternate lines, but allowed Jarvis to inch even closer. As they entered the final stretch mere bike lengths separated the two, with Herrick able to grab the win by a single tenth of a second over Jarvis. Hodges finished third, followed by Bell in fourth and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha's Zoe Moore in fifth.
Women Moto 1 Results
- Mayla Herrick / Thornton, Colo. / Honda
- Jordan Jarvis / Leesburg, Fla. / Yamaha
- Hannah Hodges / Pierson, Fla. / Triumph
- Piper Bell / Sault Saint Marie, Mich. / KTM
- Zoe Moore / Springtown, Texas / Yamaha
2026 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Day 1 Winners
450B: Jett Kellogg / Windsor, Colo. / Yamaha
Vet (30+): Brandon Haas / Chesterfield, S.C. / Yamaha
125 C: Cole Trenkle / Columbia Falls, Mont. / Yamaha
65cc (7-9) Limited: Kameron Buckman / Live Oak, Fla. / Husqvarna
Senior (40+): Andrew Short / Smithville, Texas / KTM
450 C: Easton Edgar / Due West, S.C. / Kawasaki
250 B Limited: Darren Pine / Montgomery, Texas / Triumph
125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Gauge Brown / Cypress, Texas / Yamaha
Masters (50+): Ezra Lusk / Kingston, Ga. / Yamaha
250 C: Landon Schweiger / Brentwood, Calif. / Husqvarna
Supermini 1 (12-15): Cooper Johnson / White Oak, Pa. / Yamaha
College (18-24): Devin Ruth / San Diego, Calif. / Triumph
Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Kruz Galvan / Norman, Okla. / Cobra
Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Robert Fender / Douglas, Ga. / Cobra
Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd: Anthony Puglisi Jr. / Wesley Chapel, Fla. / Yamaha
Micro E (4-7) Limited: Wade Lloyd / Bedford, Va. / Cobra
Day 2 action from the 45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship can be seen exclusively on FloRacing. New subscriptions start at a monthly price of $39.99, but a strategically timed promotional discount is currently available for annual subscribers, which breaks down to $12.99 per month (8 months “free”).
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
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