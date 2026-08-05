The following press release is from MX Sports:

45th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Commences from Iconic Loretta Lynn's Ranch

24 Motos Headline Opening Day at World's Largest Motocross Event

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — After months of anticipation and an arduous journey on the Road to Loretta's, the 45th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL commenced on Tuesday with opening day at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. The gate dropped on the first 24 motos of the week to get the 2026 event underway with an action-packed day of racing that spanned 11 hours, from sunrise to sunset, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80's that provided ideal conditions to begin the journey to crown champions.

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