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Watch: MXGP of Flanders at Lommel Post-Race Press Conference

August 4, 2026, 10:30am
Lommel, Belgium MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim)FIM Motocross World Championship

At the 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), it was Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) taking the MXGP overall win with Camden McLellan (Triumph) leading the way in MX2.

Herlings took the overall win over Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha). With Lucas Coenen (KTM) not racing Saturday's qualifying race or Sunday's motos, so Herlings' championship lead grows.

In MX2, Camden McLellan (Triumph) took the overall win over Guillem Farres (Triumph) and 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM). Farres continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the six podium finishers below.

MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MXGP

August 2, 2026
Lommel
Lommel, Belgium Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 2 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 3 - 4 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MX2

August 2, 2026
Lommel
Lommel, Belgium Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 3 - 2 Triumph
3 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 3 KTM
Full Results

Watch the full MXGP and MX2 highlights from the motos below:

Main image courtesy of Honda/Bavo Swijgers

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