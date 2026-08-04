At the 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), it was Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) taking the MXGP overall win with Camden McLellan (Triumph) leading the way in MX2.

Herlings took the overall win over Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha). With Lucas Coenen (KTM) not racing Saturday's qualifying race or Sunday's motos, so Herlings' championship lead grows.

In MX2, Camden McLellan (Triumph) took the overall win over Guillem Farres (Triumph) and 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM). Farres continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the six podium finishers below.