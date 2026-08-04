Watch: MXGP of Flanders at Lommel Post-Race Press Conference
August 4, 2026, 10:30am
At the 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), it was Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) taking the MXGP overall win with Camden McLellan (Triumph) leading the way in MX2.
Herlings took the overall win over Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha). With Lucas Coenen (KTM) not racing Saturday's qualifying race or Sunday's motos, so Herlings' championship lead grows.
In MX2, Camden McLellan (Triumph) took the overall win over Guillem Farres (Triumph) and 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM). Farres continues to lead the championship standings.
Hear from the six podium finishers below.
MXGP
MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MXGPAugust 2, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Tim Gajser
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MX2August 2, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|1 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Guillem Farres
|3 - 2
|Triumph
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|2 - 3
|KTM
Watch the full MXGP and MX2 highlights from the motos below:
Main image courtesy of Honda/Bavo Swijgers