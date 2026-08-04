Lommel is an absolute nightmare for most riders, but watching you, I mean, it looks fun, and it looks pretty easy, not normal. You had no pressure really at all today. So, did you have more in the tank and to lower your lap times if you needed, like, by one or two seconds? Which that would be pretty mad because you're already miles ahead of everyone else.

Yeah, definitely the second moto you could see I couldn't push anymore. I was just trying to finish the race. But that first moto I could do, like, a good speed, and I think I had maybe one or two seconds left, but I didn't want to take that risk because I didn't need to. I managed to win that moto with 45 seconds still, so, like I said, I didn't have to do that. And, I think, for today, yeah, I think Lucas [Coenen] was the guy to beat, but you know, he's hurt, he's not here. I think, like in, even the first moto, I would've had something for him. I think I could've, definitely, fight it with him. So yeah, hopefully he will be back before end of the season to have some good battles because it's a shame how that turned out, but it's part of racing.

Like, first moto was just, like, really a good training ride because I had no pressure from the back, no one in front, so that was great. And, yeah, second moto was pulling a gap, like, I think five, six seconds. That's why I had, like, a 15 second gap, but then, like I said, I had a little issue, started to keep, yeah, that maintenance. I tried to keep a 15 second lead and, yeah, that's what we did and managed... I don't know. Eventually I heard [Romain] Febvre crash, so and Kay [de Wolf] got second, so I don't know how far I won, but, yeah, I just did what I had to do to win.

Since you switched to Honda you've improved your starts. That's obvious, for everyone to see. And then maybe an opinion is that before when you were fast it looked physical and you were pushing, and now it looks less physical and more technical. My question is do you run different power, more power, something different in the Honda? Does it allow you to ride different? What, what is the difference?

Well, first of all, I'm quite surprised about how the Honda was. Like I said, it's 17 years on the KTM. I signed blindly with Honda without testing any other bike or testing, testing the Honda. So, it was a big gamble and, luckily it paid off in a good way. Plus, this is a prototype bike, this bike is only just in the shops right now, so it's like a baby. We still have to make it work and, there's still some, children's sicknesses in the bike, because it's a brand-new bike. The, bike Tim [Gajser] rode last year had already multiple, multiple years on there and a lot of experience and knowledge. So, we are still learning and discovering, but the bike just suits me better. It's a bit snappier. The KTM has a lot of torque, but is a lazier bike and harsher. The Honda is moving a bit more and is much sharper for the start. That's something I requested, what I needed.

Watch the full MXGP and MX2 highlights from the motos below: