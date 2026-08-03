Practice day at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is underway for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The racing starts tomorrow (Tuesday) but today riders got onto the track for the first time since the final laps of the 2025 event last August. Riders were able to get a look at the 2026 version of the track, which mostly remains the same from last year’s track.

Watch the video below as Travis Delnicki, set to race in the Vet (30+) and Junior (25+) classes, takes to the track for the first practice earlier this morning. The New England native is a contributor here at Racer X Online. Delnicki takes us around Loretta Lynn’s Ranch via the Insta360 X4 Air camera, courtesy of our guy Cody Darr.