Watch the video highlights from round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, 1-1) took the overall win over Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna, 2-2) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha, 3-4). Herlings continues to lead the standings, as Lucas Coenen (KTM) did not race at all on the weekend.

In MX2, Camden McLellan (Triumph, 1-1) took the overall win over Guillem Farres (Triumph, 3-2) and Simon Längenfelder (KTM, 2-3). Farres continues to lead the championship standings over Sacha Coenen (KTM, 6-7 on the day).

Overall Results