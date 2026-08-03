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Watch: MXGP of Flanders Video Highlights: Herlings Goes 1-1 Again at Lommel, Lucas Coenen DNS

August 3, 2026, 9:20am
Lommel, Belgium MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim)FIM Motocross World Championship

Watch the video highlights from round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). 

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, 1-1) took the overall win over Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna, 2-2) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha, 3-4). Herlings continues to lead the standings, as Lucas Coenen (KTM) did not race at all on the weekend.

In MX2, Camden McLellan (Triumph, 1-1) took the overall win over Guillem Farres (Triumph, 3-2) and Simon Längenfelder (KTM, 2-3). Farres continues to lead the championship standings over Sacha Coenen (KTM, 6-7 on the day).

Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MXGP

August 2, 2026
Lommel
Lommel, Belgium Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 2 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 3 - 4 Yamaha
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 5 - 3 Honda
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 6 - 5 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MX2

August 2, 2026
Lommel
Lommel, Belgium Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 3 - 2 Triumph
3 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 3 KTM
4 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 4 - 4 Yamaha
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 5 - 6 Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 675
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 571
3Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 534
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 450
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 673
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 626
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 608
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 598
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 542
Full Standings

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

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