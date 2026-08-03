Watch: MXGP of Flanders Video Highlights: Herlings Goes 1-1 Again at Lommel, Lucas Coenen DNS
August 3, 2026, 9:20am
Watch the video highlights from round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, 1-1) took the overall win over Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna, 2-2) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha, 3-4). Herlings continues to lead the standings, as Lucas Coenen (KTM) did not race at all on the weekend.
In MX2, Camden McLellan (Triumph, 1-1) took the overall win over Guillem Farres (Triumph, 3-2) and Simon Längenfelder (KTM, 2-3). Farres continues to lead the championship standings over Sacha Coenen (KTM, 6-7 on the day).
Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MXGPAugust 2, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Tim Gajser
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Tom Vialle
|5 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|6 - 5
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MX2August 2, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|1 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Guillem Farres
|3 - 2
|Triumph
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|2 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|5 - 6
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|675
|2
|Romain Febvre
|571
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|4
|Tim Gajser
|534
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|450
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|673
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|626
|3
|Camden McLellan
|608
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|598
|5
|Liam Everts
|542
Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo