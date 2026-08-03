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  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
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  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Chance Hymas
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  1. Charli Cannon
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  3. Ariana Scovel Tavares
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August 3, 2026, 10:00am
Lommel, Belgium MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim)FIM Motocross World Championship

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 14 (of 19) - MXGP of Flanders at Lommel in Belgium

MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MX2

August 2, 2026
Lommel
Lommel, Belgium Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 3 - 2 Triumph
3 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 3 KTM
4 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 4 - 4 Yamaha
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 5 - 6 Yamaha
6 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 6 - 7 KTM
7 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 7 - 8 KTM
8 Alve Callemo Alve Callemo Sweden 8 - 10 Husqvarna
9 Noel Zanocz Noel Zanocz 11 - 9 KTM
10 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 9 - 11 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) - MXGP

August 2, 2026
Lommel
Lommel, Belgium Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 2 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 3 - 4 Yamaha
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 5 - 3 Honda
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 6 - 5 KTM
6 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 7 - 6 Honda
7 Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom 9 - 7 Triumph
8 Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden 8 - 8 Yamaha
9 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 4 - 13 Kawasaki
10 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 10 - 9 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 673
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 626
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 608
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 598
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 542
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 512
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 416
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 355
9Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
10Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 312
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 675
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 571
3Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 534
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 450
6Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 446
7Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 425
8Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 409
9Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 345
10Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 273
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Through round 8 (of 11)

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 293
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 286
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 268
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 238
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 230
6Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 224
7Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
8Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 188
9Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 146
10Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 134
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 367
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 355
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 298
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 269
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 252
6Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 214
7Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 206
8Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 179
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 169
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 154
Full Standings
WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 132
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 123
3Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 102
4Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 101
5Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 99
6Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic Australia Australia 83
7Piper Bell Piper Bell Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States 77
8Lotte Van Drunen Lotte Van Drunen The Netherlands The Netherlands 74
9Lilly-Ann Pettus Lilly-Ann Pettus Hanceville, AL United States 74
10Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 59
Full Standings

Triple Crown Series 

Through Round 7 (of 8)

Championship Standings

American National Enduro 

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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