Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team rider Seth Hammaker opened up the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship by racing to 2-1 moto scores at Fox Raceway (Pala) in Southern California to snag the very first Pro Motocross overall victory of his career. Round number two of the series, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, saw the Pennsylvanian charge to 1-9 moto scores for the third spot on the podium. Round three at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Colorado brought 2-12 finishes for seventh overall.
In possession of the red plate headed into the High Point National, Hammaker placed fifth in the opening moto before he looped out his Kawasaki KX250 in moto number two and ended up with a torn labrum, in his shoulder, his summer of racing brought to an immediate and abrupt end. Kawasaki announced Hammaker would be “on the mend for the remainder of the season.” Undergoing shoulder surgery to repair the damaged shoulder, Hammaker has been out of action and looking at a lengthy recovery period. Currently in Southern California and connected with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki as he looks to get back up to speed, we checked in with him.
“I’m actually currently in California for now,” pointed out Hammaker, launching the conversation. “I’m recovering from my latest shoulder injury, unfortunately, from the High Point crash in moto two there. I dislocated my shoulder and when it came out, it tore up my labrum. I had to get that repaired. I’m about three and a half weeks out of surgery now, but everything has been going good. I’m out here working with Dr. G [Dr. Rey Gubernick] and doing therapy, and I feel like I’m making really good progress. Other than that, just trying to stay busy and keep it going.
“It does feel like something is missing in your life when you don’t have that dirt bike,” continued Hammaker, addressing the feeling of the racing world going by without him while on the sidelines from competition. “I put everything into it. All of us athletes, you know, we put so much into the sport that when you don’t get to race, when you don’t have that, you have to try and find something else to focus on and not let your mind go crazy. I also feel like just the adrenalin rush, that feeling, it’s so hard to get with doing anything else. Especially while you’re hurt. I do other stuff. I really enjoy the golf. I put some time into that, but obviously I can’t do that with the recovery of the shoulder. There are just things that you have to find to take over a little bit because it’s easy to watch the races on the weekend and kind of stir yourself crazy.”
Hammaker was in possession of the 250 Class red plate and absolutely hitting critical mass on speed, performance and momentum when he looped out the KX250 at High Point.
“Absolutely,” said Hammaker. “I felt amazing. This was my first time in the outdoors and being in the championship hunt and having the points lead. I had really good results and I just felt like I was riding at my best ever in the outdoors. And the body is feeling good. To have that come to a halt as quick as it did was tough. It went from one extreme to the next really quick. That’s our sport and that can happen at any time. That’s what is frustrating at some points, but at the same time, it’s all part of it. It happens. I think now it is trying to learn from what mistakes were made or what led into it and just look at all the different aspects to it to be just that much better when I do get back on the bike.”
And the damaged labrum and shoulder are rapidly healing up and gaining strength as Hammaker begins to look at getting back on the motorcycle very soon.
“It’s all been really good,” he said. “With my shoulder, I tore the labrum and I had eight anchors put in there, so it’s all tight again. I hope it should be going nowhere at this point. I’m feeling really good, though, from three and a half weeks out and I feel like this the quickest I’ve recovered from a shoulder surgery and injury. I’ve had a lot of them, and I definitely know what to do with going through the process of recovery and stuff.
“My plan would be to start riding in mid-September if I keep progressing like I’m doing. It could be early September, but at this point, I don’t think I’m going to make it back for SMX, unfortunately. There is not going to be enough time for me to prepare and get race ready for those, which is a bummer. I want to back on the bike and have plenty of time to work my way back into things and have a great off-season and come into next supercross season at my best. I’m on the down-low. I’m going to be out in California for a couple more weeks to get through the first part of the recovery ad then I’ll get back to Florida and kind if hang out. I’m going to go to Loretta Lynn’s this week for a couple of days with the Fox guys and see everybody. I’m excited for that. I haven’t been back to Loretta Lynn’s in many years. The last year I raced there was 2019, so it will be fun to go check it out and see all the young up and comers out there shredding.”
Along the way, Hammaker has been in step and in contact with Mitch Payton and the Corona, California-based Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki organization.
“Yeah, I’ve been in close contact,” said Hammaker of his team. “I stay with Mitch while I’m out here in California. Yeah, Mitch and his family, I have a great relationship with them, and they do so much for me. Yeah, I’m just kind of hanging out. It’s cool to hang out with those guys away from the racing aspect of things. It’s part of our lives. I want to use every opportunity every day to work to be better towards 2027. I want to make sure that I do everything and don’t leave anything on the table. I want to put my best foot forward each and every day and work on the bike and work on myself and just come into 2027 with no doubts that I can go out there and win championships and races.
"And I just re-signed with Mitch and Kawasaki, so I’m really happy with that. I love to keep the relationship going. It’s been an amazing couple of years that we’ve had. Especially the last two seasons as my results have really picked up. I can show what I’m really capable of and I’m grateful to have another couple of years with Kawasaki and to continue that relationship. The loyalty has been amazing. That means a lot to me. There is nothing more than to go out there and win races and championships for myself and obviously the team, as well. It’ll be a fun couple of more years. I think we have the same bike again next year with a few minor changes, so this is going to be our third year on this model. That only means that the bike is going to get better with Mitch and the guys over there continuing to work at it.”
And Seth Hammaker has now proven to both the global motocross community, and himself, that he’s a proven race winner and championship contender.
“It makes me feel really good. I want to pick up where I left off. To already have wins in supercross and coming up second the last two years in the 250SX East championship, it’s time to lock it in now and really start getting these things done at the end of the season. That’s the next step that I need to take and I’m fully capable of it. I have all the things I need to do it. I just need to go out there and some fun with it and go get it done. There is nothing like thinking about doing it, but it’s the coolest feeling when it does happen and that’s the feeling that you chase. That’s the motivation that I use during the race. You keep fighting through the injuries and all that. You remember why you’re doing it. The goals you set for yourself. There’s nothing better than that and it’s all part of the journey.”