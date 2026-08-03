Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team rider Seth Hammaker opened up the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship by racing to 2-1 moto scores at Fox Raceway (Pala) in Southern California to snag the very first Pro Motocross overall victory of his career. Round number two of the series, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, saw the Pennsylvanian charge to 1-9 moto scores for the third spot on the podium. Round three at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Colorado brought 2-12 finishes for seventh overall.

In possession of the red plate headed into the High Point National, Hammaker placed fifth in the opening moto before he looped out his Kawasaki KX250 in moto number two and ended up with a torn labrum, in his shoulder, his summer of racing brought to an immediate and abrupt end. Kawasaki announced Hammaker would be “on the mend for the remainder of the season.” Undergoing shoulder surgery to repair the damaged shoulder, Hammaker has been out of action and looking at a lengthy recovery period. Currently in Southern California and connected with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki as he looks to get back up to speed, we checked in with him.

“I’m actually currently in California for now,” pointed out Hammaker, launching the conversation. “I’m recovering from my latest shoulder injury, unfortunately, from the High Point crash in moto two there. I dislocated my shoulder and when it came out, it tore up my labrum. I had to get that repaired. I’m about three and a half weeks out of surgery now, but everything has been going good. I’m out here working with Dr. G [Dr. Rey Gubernick] and doing therapy, and I feel like I’m making really good progress. Other than that, just trying to stay busy and keep it going.

“It does feel like something is missing in your life when you don’t have that dirt bike,” continued Hammaker, addressing the feeling of the racing world going by without him while on the sidelines from competition. “I put everything into it. All of us athletes, you know, we put so much into the sport that when you don’t get to race, when you don’t have that, you have to try and find something else to focus on and not let your mind go crazy. I also feel like just the adrenalin rush, that feeling, it’s so hard to get with doing anything else. Especially while you’re hurt. I do other stuff. I really enjoy the golf. I put some time into that, but obviously I can’t do that with the recovery of the shoulder. There are just things that you have to find to take over a little bit because it’s easy to watch the races on the weekend and kind of stir yourself crazy.”