After a week filled with racing in the heat of Tennessee brought highs, lows, and everything in between at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award was handed out to the top up-and-coming rider. Ahead of the 2017 event, the award was re-named to honor Nicky Hayden after his passing earlier that summer.

Following a rather dominant showing by Enzo Temmerman in 2025, the Team Green Kawasaki rider took home the prestigious award. Temmerman won five of his six motos in the 250 and Open Pro Sport divisions en route to claiming both titles. The Team Green Kawasaki rider faced some adversity though, splitting his chin in a simple tip over, as well as having lightning in the area cut one of his motos short. That's the only moto he did not win.