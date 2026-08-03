After a week filled with racing in the heat of Tennessee brought highs, lows, and everything in between at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award was handed out to the top up-and-coming rider. Ahead of the 2017 event, the award was re-named to honor Nicky Hayden after his passing earlier that summer.
Following a rather dominant showing by Enzo Temmerman in 2025, the Team Green Kawasaki rider took home the prestigious award. Temmerman won five of his six motos in the 250 and Open Pro Sport divisions en route to claiming both titles. The Team Green Kawasaki rider faced some adversity though, splitting his chin in a simple tip over, as well as having lightning in the area cut one of his motos short. That's the only moto he did not win.
After Kawasaki waited 14 years between Jason Anderson's 2010 Horizon Award and Drew Adams' 2024 award, Temmerman gives Kawasaki back-to-back awards. So, the big question is, who takes the award in 2026? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.
Here are the 30 winners since the inception of the award in 1997.
Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and PJ Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.
Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners
|Year
|Rider
|Brand
|2025
|Enzo Temmerman
|Kawasaki
|2024
|Drew Adams
|Kawasaki
|2023
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|2022
|Caden Braswell
|GasGas
|2021
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|2020
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|2019
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|2018
|Derek Drake
|KTM
|2017
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|2016
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|2015
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha
|2014
|RJ Hampshire
|Honda
|2013
|Matt Bisceglia
|Honda
|2012
|Zach Bell
|Honda
|2011
|Justin Bogle
|Honda
|2010
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|2009
|Dean Wilson
|Kawasaki
|2008
|Darryn Durham and PJ Larsen
|Durham (Suzuki) & Larsen (Kawasaki)
|2007
|Trey Canard
|Honda
|2006
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|2005
|Ryan Villopoto
|Kawasaki
|2004
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|2003
|Davi Millsaps
|Suzuki
|2002
|Evan Laughridge
|Suzuki
|2001
|James Stewart
|Kawasaki
|2000
|Ben Riddle
|Suzuki
|1999
|Travis Pastrana
|Suzuki
|1998
|Billy Payne
|Kawasaki
|1997
|Nick Wey
|Kawasaki
Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners by Brand
|OEM
|Total Horizon Award Winners
|Kawasaki
|9
|Honda
|7
|Suzuki
|5
|Yamaha
|5
|Husqvarna
|2
|KTM
|1
|GasGas
|1
|Total
|30
Images by Mitch Kendra