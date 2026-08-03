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All Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

All Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

August 3, 2026, 1:00pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

After a week filled with racing in the heat of Tennessee brought highs, lows, and everything in between at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award was handed out to the top up-and-coming rider. Ahead of the 2017 event, the award was re-named to honor Nicky Hayden after his passing earlier that summer.

Following a rather dominant showing by Enzo Temmerman in 2025, the Team Green Kawasaki rider took home the prestigious award. Temmerman won five of his six motos in the 250 and Open Pro Sport divisions en route to claiming both titles. The Team Green Kawasaki rider faced some adversity though, splitting his chin in a simple tip over, as well as having lightning in the area cut one of his motos short. That's the only moto he did not win.

Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) won the 2025 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.
Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) won the 2025 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award. Mitch Kendra
Enzo Temmerman in 2025 after claiming his fifth moto win of the week.
Enzo Temmerman in 2025 after claiming his fifth moto win of the week. Mitch Kendra

After Kawasaki waited 14 years between Jason Anderson's 2010 Horizon Award and Drew Adams' 2024 award, Temmerman gives Kawasaki back-to-back awards. So, the big question is, who takes the award in 2026? Give us your predictions in the comments section below. 

Here are the 30 winners since the inception of the award in 1997.

Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and PJ Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

YearRiderBrand
2025Enzo TemmermanKawasaki
2024Drew Adams Kawasaki
2023Daxton BennickYamaha
2022Caden BraswellGasGas
2021Levi KitchenYamaha
2020Stilez RobertsonHusqvarna
2019Jalek SwollHusqvarna
2018Derek DrakeKTM
2017Justin CooperYamaha
2016Chase SextonHonda
2015Benny BlossYamaha
2014RJ HampshireHonda
2013Matt BiscegliaHonda
2012Zach BellHonda
2011Justin BogleHonda
2010Jason AndersonKawasaki
2009Dean WilsonKawasaki
2008Darryn Durham and PJ LarsenDurham (Suzuki) & Larsen (Kawasaki)
2007Trey CanardHonda
2006Josh HillYamaha
2005Ryan VillopotoKawasaki
2004Mike AlessiHonda
2003Davi MillsapsSuzuki
2002Evan LaughridgeSuzuki
2001James StewartKawasaki
2000Ben RiddleSuzuki
1999Travis PastranaSuzuki
1998Billy PayneKawasaki
1997Nick WeyKawasaki

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners by Brand

OEMTotal Horizon Award Winners
Kawasaki9
Honda7
Suzuki5
Yamaha5
Husqvarna2
KTM1
GasGas1
Total30

Images by Mitch Kendra

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