Watch: SMX Insider From Dignity Health Sports Park, Round Two of SMX Playoffs with Cianciarulo and Thomas
July 31, 2026, 11:45am
The following text is from SMX Insider:
Adam Cianciarulo joins Jason Thomas on site at the home of the LA Galaxy to preview Round 2 of the SMX Playoffs. AC & JT share their thoughts on Hunter Lawrence’s breakout season, battles to watch in the SMX playoffs, and Jason Weigandt drops in to preview the Monster Energy Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship.
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SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule
2026 SuperMotocross Schedule
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1 Saturday, September 123:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2 Saturday, September 197:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final WMX Showcase
Saturday, September 267:00 PM