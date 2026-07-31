No Day at the Beach (DC)

Has anyone’s title run ever cratered as quickly and badly as Lucas Coenen’s? The very impressive Belgian rider was 68 points ahead in the FIM Motocross World Championship when he came back to America for the Southwick National, along with his twin brother Sacha. After a first turn crash and a brilliant ride through the 450 pack, Lucas ended up going over the bars in the late stages of the first moto. He DNF’d the day from there (and Sacha posted a stunning 1-1 to win the 250 National that day—while breaking his collarbone late in the second moto!) and went back to Europe to race the Foxhills MXGP in Great Britain. It was there that he was hit in the back in a first lap crash in the Saturday afternoon qualifier race. He tried to go on Sunday but the pain from his leg made it impossible to finish. Jeffrey Herlings went 1-1 and suddenly the points lead was down to barely double-digits.

The next race was in the Czech Republic last weekend and Coenen again tried to ride, but the pain was still too great. He scratched after the Saturday qualifier AND the Sunday motos, and Herlings won again, 1-1 again. In the course of two races, MXGP saw a 117-point swing in Herlings’ favor. He now leads the championship by 49 points going into the Lommel, Belgium MXGP this weekend, a track that Jeffrey absolutely loves. (Check out Eric Johnson’s interview with Herlings right here). At this point it is Coenen is a question mark for what is effectively his home race. Plus, he is damn good in the sand, too. We also don’t know if he will be able to return for the Ironman National at the end of the month, as planned.

Sacha going has also been struggling since Southwick, having crashed toward the end of the second moto and breaking his collarbone. Sacha got it plated here in the U.S. before he headed back to Europe and is doing his best to race through the pain and stay in the MX2 championship battle, but the points lead he held is also gone. Sacha is now 33 points behind the red-hot Triumph rider Guillem Farres of Spain, who, like Herlings, has gone 1-1 in the last two rounds to take full advantage of Sacha’s injury.

Also, silly season already in overdrive in Europe as Romain Febvre announced his move from Kawasaki to Ducati next year, and Kay de Wolf extended his Husqvarna contract to stay in MXGP. The one to watch will be Farres, as he’s 23 and will be too old to race MX2 in 2027. Is a move back to America in the offing?

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