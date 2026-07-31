Kay de Wolf Extends Contract with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for 2027, Confirms He Stays in MXGP
There were rumors that Kay de Wolf might possibly come to America and race the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship in the future, as early as next year. However, a new, multi-year extension with his current team—Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing—will keep the 2024 MX2 Champion in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) for 2027 and beyond.
In nine starts so far in the MXGP Class this year, the rookie has two overall podium finishes and six top-five overall finishes.
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Factory Racing extends with Nestaan and Kay de Wolf
Husqvarna Factory Racing, Nestaan and reigning MX2 World Champion Kay de Wolf have strengthened their long-standing partnership with new multi-year agreements.
Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce new multi-year agreements with both Nestaan and 2024 MX2 World Champion and current MXGP rider Kay de Wolf, extending one of the most successful partnerships in modern motocross and reaffirming the brand’s long-term commitment to the FIM Motocross World Championship.
The renewed agreements represent the next chapter in a relationship built on trust, shared ambition and sustained success at the highest level of the sport.
De Wolf's story with Husqvarna Factory Racing began eight years ago when he joined the programme as a promising 13-year-old talent. Since then, the Dutchman has progressed through the ranks to become one of the sport's leading riders, culminating in his outstanding 2024 MX2 World Championship title. His new agreement continues a journey built on loyalty, shared ambition and long-term development.
Nestaan's relationship with Husqvarna stretches back to the manufacturer's return to the FIM Motocross World Championship. After initially supporting the factory effort, the Dutch company assumed responsibility for operating the official Husqvarna Factory Racing team in 2020 and has since helped establish one of the benchmark organisations in the paddock.
That partnership reached new heights during a landmark 2024 season, when Husqvarna Factory Racing secured both the MX2 Riders' and Manufacturers' World Championships, claimed victory in 16 of the season's 20 Grands Prix and finished first and second in the final MX2 standings. The renewed agreements build on that success while providing a strong platform for the future.
Looking ahead, Husqvarna Factory Racing enters the next chapter with an exciting and settled rider line-up. Alongside de Wolf in MXGP, Liam Everts races ahead in MX2, and remains under contract through the 2027 season, providing continuity as the team continues its pursuit of Grand Prix victories and World Championship success.
Together, the renewed agreements underline Husqvarna Factory Racing's long-term vision for the future. With Nestaan, Kay de Wolf (MXGP) and Liam Everts (MX2) all committed to the programme, the team enters the coming seasons with a shared ambition to continue fighting for victories and world titles.
#74 - Kay de Wolf:
“I’m really happy to have extended my contract with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. I’ve grown up with this team since signing my first contract at 13, so it truly feels like home. It feels like family, and I couldn’t be happier to stay. I’m really excited about next season and the years ahead. Hopefully, we can achieve some special things together and continue building the story we set out to create from the very beginning. This team has played such an important part in my career, but it’s not only about what happens on the track. It’s about everyone across the whole organisation who has been there since the start. Being part of that is incredibly special.”
Robert Jonas - Director of Offroad Racing:
"This is a very proud moment for Husqvarna Factory Racing. Kay has been part of our family since he was 13 years old and together we've shared an incredible journey that has led to World Championship success. Extending our partnership with Kay, while also continuing our relationship with Nestaan, gives us the stability and continuity needed to keep building for the future. We know what this group is capable of, we trust one another completely and we're excited about what comes next."
Rasmus Jorgensen - Team Manager:
“To continue writing this story means a lot to me and the entire Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. The vision has been so clear from the very beginning and to keep representing Husqvarna at the pinnacle of our sport is amazing. We have built something extremely solid over the past seven seasons, and to feel the enthusiasm from everyone at the factory in Austria and all of our loyal major partners is something to be proud of. Securing Kay for multiple years with the brand and team he has trusted in since the beginning was an important milestone for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing to ultimately keep adding success stories to the picture we are still painting. The focus remains on finishing this year as strong as possible and with Kay and Liam locked in for 2027, I’m very excited for the future."
Images courtesy of Husqvarna