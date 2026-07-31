There were rumors that Kay de Wolf might possibly come to America and race the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship in the future, as early as next year. However, a new, multi-year extension with his current team—Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing—will keep the 2024 MX2 Champion in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) for 2027 and beyond.

In nine starts so far in the MXGP Class this year, the rookie has two overall podium finishes and six top-five overall finishes.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Husqvarna Factory Racing extends with Nestaan and Kay de Wolf

Husqvarna Factory Racing, Nestaan and reigning MX2 World Champion Kay de Wolf have strengthened their long-standing partnership with new multi-year agreements.

Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce new multi-year agreements with both Nestaan and 2024 MX2 World Champion and current MXGP rider Kay de Wolf, extending one of the most successful partnerships in modern motocross and reaffirming the brand’s long-term commitment to the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The renewed agreements represent the next chapter in a relationship built on trust, shared ambition and sustained success at the highest level of the sport.