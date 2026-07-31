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How to Watch: MXGP of Flanders at Lommel TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: MXGP of Flanders at Lommel TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

July 31, 2026, 7:00am
Lommel, Belgium MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim)FIM Motocross World Championship

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will have two weekends off now before the August 9 Unadilla National in New York. The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch will start next week, with practice on Monday and the motos starting first thing Tuesday morning. Check back on Monday morning for the full LLMX broadcast schedule and live timing links so you are ready for Tuesday's bright and early start!

However, these is still racing taking place this weekend, across the Atlantic Ocean. 

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 14 MXGP of Flanders (Belgium) at Lommel. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the second MX2 and MXGP motos live on Sunday on CBS Sports at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

And note, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

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  • MXGP

    MXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim)

     EMX125 & EMX Open
    Sunday, August 2
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      August 1 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      August 1 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMXOpen Race 1 
      Live
      August 1 - 8:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      August 1 - 9:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      August 1 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      August 1 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMXOpen Race 2 
      Live
      August 2 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      August 2 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 2 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 2 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 2 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 2 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 2 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 2 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Flanders MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

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Lommel
Lommel MXGP
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2026 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 623
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 590
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 548
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 547
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 520
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 615
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 541
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 489
5Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 414
Full Standings
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