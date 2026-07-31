The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will have two weekends off now before the August 9 Unadilla National in New York. The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch will start next week, with practice on Monday and the motos starting first thing Tuesday morning. Check back on Monday morning for the full LLMX broadcast schedule and live timing links so you are ready for Tuesday's bright and early start!

However, these is still racing taking place this weekend, across the Atlantic Ocean.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 14 MXGP of Flanders (Belgium) at Lommel. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the second MX2 and MXGP motos live on Sunday on CBS Sports at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

And note, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

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