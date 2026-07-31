The following press release is from MX Sports:

2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Available to Millions on FloRacing

Streaming Service to Provide Comprehensive Live Coverage of

45th Edition of Loretta Lynn’s with Access via Multiple Platforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MX Sports is pleased to announce that through its newly announced partnership with motorsports streaming giant FloSports, the 45th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL will be made available to its biggest viewing audience ever. The world’s largest motocross event, which runs from Monday, August 3, through Saturday, August 8, will be showcased in its entirety exclusively on FloRacing, with all 108 motos across 36 classes. Additionally, select livestream coverage will be available on the free FloRacing 24/7 channel available on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Fubo, and YouTube. As a result, hundreds of millions of potential viewers will have the opportunity to witness the world’s most elite amateur talent compete for coveted AMA National Championships at the sport’s most famous and hallowed grounds.

“FloRacing will provide unprecedented exposure for Loretta Lynn’s, bringing this celebrated event into hundreds of millions of homes across the country and around the world. Never before has this event been presented on such a large scale, and it provides a tremendous opportunity for these exceptional athletes to have their talents showcased to an untapped audience,” said Tim Cotter, Director, MX Sports. “This is a testament to the platform FloSports has created, serving as a pioneering amplifier for a wide range of sports and events with passionate fanbases. This is particularly true within the world of motorsports, and we cannot wait for a brand-new audience to learn why we call this ‘The World’s Greatest Motocross Vacation.’”

Sign Up for FloRacing