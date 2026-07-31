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2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Available to Millions on FloRacing

July 31, 2026, 7:00am
2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Available to Millions on FloRacing
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

The following press release is from MX Sports:

2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Available to Millions on FloRacing
Streaming Service to Provide Comprehensive Live Coverage of
45th Edition of Loretta Lynn’s with Access via Multiple Platforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MX Sports is pleased to announce that through its newly announced partnership with motorsports streaming giant FloSports, the 45th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL will be made available to its biggest viewing audience ever. The world’s largest motocross event, which runs from Monday, August 3, through Saturday, August 8, will be showcased in its entirety exclusively on FloRacing, with all 108 motos across 36 classes. Additionally, select livestream coverage will be available on the free FloRacing 24/7 channel available on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Fubo, and YouTube. As a result, hundreds of millions of potential viewers will have the opportunity to witness the world’s most elite amateur talent compete for coveted AMA National Championships at the sport’s most famous and hallowed grounds.

“FloRacing will provide unprecedented exposure for Loretta Lynn’s, bringing this celebrated event into hundreds of millions of homes across the country and around the world. Never before has this event been presented on such a large scale, and it provides a tremendous opportunity for these exceptional athletes to have their talents showcased to an untapped audience,” said Tim Cotter, Director, MX Sports. “This is a testament to the platform FloSports has created, serving as a pioneering amplifier for a wide range of sports and events with passionate fanbases. This is particularly true within the world of motorsports, and we cannot wait for a brand-new audience to learn why we call this ‘The World’s Greatest Motocross Vacation.’”

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All 108 motos across all 36 classes will be streamed live, in their entirety thanks to exclusive wall-to-wall coverage from FloRacing.
All 108 motos across all 36 classes will be streamed live, in their entirety thanks to exclusive wall-to-wall coverage from FloRacing. MX Sports

The week’s coverage will begin on Monday, August 3, with the Radio Fox Preview Show, which will formally introduce Loretta Lynn’s to the FloRacing audience. The show will air at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on both the FloSports app and FloRacing 24/7, hosted by revered industry journalist and broadcast personality Jason Weigandt along with additional members of the event’s announcing team. Racing gets underway on Tuesday, August 4, when all FloRacing subscribers will be provided with a full day of uninterrupted coverage of the week’s first motos, beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, FloRacing 24/7 will simulcast a two-hour window starting at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

The FloRacing 24/7 streaming channel will also host simulcasts at the same time, for two hours on Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6, to complement the full slate of coverage on the FloSports app. 

Radio Fox will also return with a highlight show on Wednesday, August 5, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, followed by an update show on the final day of racing on Saturday, August 8, starting at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET, when the final wave of champions will be crowned. Each show will air exclusively on the FloSports app.

MX Sports

Supplemental coverage will be provided for FREE on the FloRacing 24/7 channel, which is available on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Fubo, and YouTube.

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Broadcast Schedule

Date          Time (ET)   Program                                          Platform
August 3    7:00 PM     LIVE: Radio Fox Preview Show      FloRacing & FloRacing 24/7 Channel*

August 4    8:30 AM     LIVE: LLMX Day 1                          FloRacing
August 4    4:00 PM     LIVE: LLMX Day 1                          FloRacing 24/7 Channel*

August 5    8:30 AM     LIVE: LLMX Day 2                          FloRacing
August 5    4:00 PM     LIVE: LLMX Day 2                          FloRacing 24/7 Channel*
August 5    9:00 PM     LIVE: Radio Fox                             FloRacing

August 6    8:30 AM     LIVE: LLMX Day 3                          FloRacing
August 6    4:00 PM     LIVE: LLMX Day 3                          FloRacing 24/7 Channel*

August 7    8:30 AM     LIVE: LLMX Day 4                          FloRacing

August 8    8:00 AM     LIVE: LLMX Day 5                          FloRacing
August 8    2:00 PM     LIVE: Radio Fox                             FloRacing

*Every lap of LLMX coverage is streaming exclusively on FloRacing with the FloSports app. The FloRacing 24/7 channel is simulcasting select windows for free to Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Fubo & YouTube.

Sign Up for FloRacing

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

Main image by Cody Darr

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