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Watch: Coenen Brothers' Vlog from Southwick National, Where Sacha Broke His Collarbone and Still Won

July 30, 2026, 1:15pm
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Watch as the boys show you a behind-the-scenes week in America, featuring James Stewart, Aldon Baker, Frankie Latham from KTM, and more!

Text from Coenen Brothers YouTube:

An unforgettable trip to Florida! 🐊

Join us for an incredible adventure in Florida, USA, with the Coenen brothers! Despite racing with a broken collarbone, Sacha put on an unbelievable performance and took the victory through pure determination and grit. 💪🏆

We also had the chance to meet motocross legend James Stewart and visit the famous Gatorland, where we got up close with Florida's iconic alligators.

🎥 In this video:

🇺🇸 Our trip to Florida
🏆 Sacha's incredible win with a broken collarbone
🤝 Meeting James Stewart
🐊 Exploring Gatorland
🎬 Behind-the-scenes and the best moments of the trip

If you enjoyed the video, don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more motocross adventures!

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